Smart Flooring: Enhancing Homes with Technology and Innovation, Market Poised for Significant Growth

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Flooring Market is valued at US$ 205.4 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 22.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rising trend of smart homes is having a significant impact on the smart flooring market. Smart homes are residences that are equipped with a variety of connected devices and technologies that enable automation, remote control, and enhanced user experiences. Smart homes are all about creating interactive and responsive environments. Smart flooring enhances this interactivity by allowing users to control lighting, colors, patterns, and even displays.

In addition, smart flooring can incorporate sensors to detect movements and falls. In smart homes, this feature enhances safety by alerting homeowners or caregivers to potential accidents, particularly in homes with elderly residents. Smart flooring with health-monitoring capabilities could be used to track vital signs or detect changes in gait, offering potential health benefits for homeowners.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global smart flooring market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, end user, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global smart flooring market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global smart flooring market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-flooring-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Smart Flooring Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, hardware is expected to dominate the smart flooring market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 205.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 824.6 million Growth Rate 22% Key Market Drivers Rising trend of smart homes

Increasing adoption of smart homes by healthcare

Increasing tech-savvy population Companies Profiled Pavegen Systems Ltd

Future-Shape GmbH

Scanalytics Inc.

Energy Floors

MariCare Oy

Technis SA

Wixalia (Synelience)

Sensofar

Gerflor

Forbo Flooring

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-flooring-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global smart flooring market include,

In June 2021, Future-Shape came into partnership with Shaw Industries. As per the partnership agreement, Shaw Industries would act as Future-Shape's SensFloor distributor in North America.

In November 2021, Scanalytics collaborated with Ardex. The collaboration focuses on providing innovative smart flooring solutions to both residential and commercial buildings.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global smart flooring market growth include Pavegen Systems Ltd, Future-Shape GmbH, Scanalytics Inc., Energy Floors, MariCare Oy, Technis SA, Wixalia (Synelience), Sensofar, Gerflor, and Forbo Flooring, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-flooring-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global smart flooring market based on component, end user, application and region

Global Smart Flooring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Sensors Electronics Software

Global Smart Flooring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Commercial Residential

Global Smart Flooring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Healthcare Education Housing Industry Retail Sports and Entertainment Others (Event Centers, etc.)

Global Smart Flooring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart Flooring Market US Canada Latin America Smart Flooring Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart Flooring Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart Flooring Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart Flooring Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart Flooring Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-flooring-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Smart Flooring Report:

What will be the market value of the global smart flooring market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global smart flooring market?

What are the market drivers of the global smart flooring market?

What are the key trends in the global smart flooring market?

Which is the leading region in the global smart flooring market?

What are the major companies operating in the global smart flooring market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global smart flooring market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-flooring-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245