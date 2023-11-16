Community Management Corporation Helps Sponsor Annual Fall Festival

POTOMAC SHORES, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation Virginia (CMCVA), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. areas and surrounding cities, recently joined Potomac Shores Residential Association at its 2023 Annual Fall Festival. CMCVA worked with the community’s Social Committee to plan and execute the annual event. More than 350 residents and visitors attended the festival, which included food trucks, pumpkin painting, balloon twisters, face painting, a moon bounce, rock climbing wall and a petting zoo. Associa’s mascot, Scout the Safety Dog, was also onsite to meet and spend time with all of the neighborhood kids.

