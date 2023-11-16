Micro Data Centers Market to Reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Edge Computing and Cloud-Based Applications | According to Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Micro Data Center Market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 21.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Micro data centers are redefining data processing and storage methodologies. Traditionally, telecom operators depended on centralized data centers located far from the network edge, resulting in latency difficulties and decreased service efficiency. Micro data centers address these issues by offering localized data processing and storage, lowering latency, and improving overall user experience.

The telecom industry's increased demand for mini data centers is altering the data processing and storage landscape. Micro data centers are becoming crucial components of telecom carriers' infrastructure as they attempt to deliver high-speed, low-latency services in the era of 5G and edge computing.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global micro data center market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, rack unit, end user, application, enterprise size, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global micro data center market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global micro data center market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micro-data-center-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Micro Data Center Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprise are estimated to take up a significant share in the micro data center market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 33.4 billion Growth Rate 21.0% Key Market Drivers Expanding telecommunication industry

Cost-efficiency provided by micro data centers

Micro data centers ability to withstand harsh environment Companies Profiled Edgemicro

EdgePresence

NVIDIA Corporation

Smart Edge Data Centers Limited

Eaton Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Panduit Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv

Attom Technology

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micro-data-center-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global micro data center market include,

In August 2020, EdgeMicro launched five micro data centres across the US to offer enhanced edge solutions in the underserved markets creating stronger connectivity options.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global micro data center market growth include Edgemicro, EdgePresence, NVIDIA Corporation, Smart Edge Data Centers Limited, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co, and Attom Technology, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micro-data-center-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global micro data center market based on component, rack unit, end user, application, enterprise size, and region

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Solution Power Networking Cooling Services Installation & Integration Maintenance & Support Consulting

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Rack Unit Upto 24U 24U to 40U More than 40U

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User BFSI IT & Telecom Energy Colocation Energy Government Healthcare Industrial Others

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Mobile Computing Remote Office Support High Density Networks Disaster Recovery Others

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Micro Data Center Market US Canada Latin America Micro Data Center Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Micro Data Center Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Micro Data Center Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Micro Data Center Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micro-data-center-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Micro Data Center Report:

What will be the market value of the global micro data center market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global micro data center market?

What are the market drivers of the global micro data center market?

What are the key trends in the global micro data center market?

Which is the leading region in the global micro data center market?

What are the major companies operating in the global micro data center market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global micro data center market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micro-data-center-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245