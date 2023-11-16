Coinwin plans to collaborate with Fortune 100 companies in the United States by the end of the year, aiming to provide global investors with innovative services and growth opportunities.

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset trading platform Coinwin has garnered significant attention in the US market. Numerous institutions and investors are increasingly discussing it, and top US corporations have extended olive branches to Coinwin. They are planning to establish a strategic marketing partnership with Coinwin by the end of the year and make strategic investments. The external recognition highlights Coinwin's unquestionable strength and potential in the blockchain field, serving as strong evidence of Coinwin's resilience, innovation, and growth potential.

For Coinwin, this strategic partnership holds significant real-world significance. It allows the platform to explore and establish important partnerships in the Americas, enhancing resource efficiency. Customers will also benefit from enhanced technical security and outstanding services, creating more diversified and personalized consumption scenarios. Additionally, it facilitates the platform in actively shouldering social responsibility and contributing more to the development of the digital economy.

Coinwin, founded in Singapore in 2018, has established comprehensive operating centers in multiple countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Europe. Coinwin's growth plan has yielded remarkable results, pushing its userbase to 5 million. Industry ratings from professional organizations have consistently placed Coinwin at the top, demonstrating its influence in the cryptocurrency field.

In the team, Coinwin is led by an accomplished senior management team, along with a group of experienced trading teams who have a strong track record in driving growth and profitability. Coinwin also leverages the best practices from years of experience in the financial technology field and the power of blockchain technology to maintain a strong competitive edge in the market.

In terms of service, Coinwin provides a user-friendly set of tools and features that enable investors to make informed decisions and execute trades efficiently. Their unique all-in-one ecosystem seamlessly integrates investors, digital exchanges, and strategic partners, always keeping an eye on market user needs and demands, garnering support from numerous global digital economy enthusiasts.

At the technical level, Coinwin has also made proactive efforts. They have their independent trading robot system, which is easy for users to use and ensures the security of digital assets for global investors comprehensively. To help users better protect their accounts, Coinwin has also implemented features like dual authentication, allowing users to safeguard their digital asset accounts more effectively.

It is reported that Coinwin will receive a substantial investment oftens of millions of dollars from partners. The platform will use these funds to enhance its capabilities in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies like big data. Through continuous development and optimization, Coinwin aims to provide a fair and free trading experience along with high-quality service, allowing global investors to share in the new opportunities and services of the digital age.



