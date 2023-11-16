My-adventcalendar.com Announces The Top UK Advent Calendar Categories of 2023

Bensheim, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My-adventcalendar.com, a website committed to annually showcasing the most popular advent calendars in the UK, is excited to announce it has released this year’s list of the top UK advent calendar categories, such as beauty, food and drink, toys, hobbies and pets.

Every advent calendar category featured on the website is designed to uniquely appeal to men, women, children and couples by offering a diverse selection of popular advent calendars by some of the UK’s most sought-after brands, including Marks and Spencer, Lego, Elemis, Clarins, Next and Dr Barbara Sturm.

My-adventcalendar.com’s collection is designed to help UK customers gain access to the most highly anticipated advent calendars of 2023 across a range of categories before they are sold out. Additionally, each advent calendar that features on my-adventcalendar.com has been meticulously reviewed, rated, and researched to offer customers an inclusive and thorough list of 2023’s most popular and trending advent calendars but also to highlight the best place to order them online.

My-adventcalendar.com’s top advent calendar categories of 2023 include:

Beauty Advent Calendars: Always one of the most popular categories for both men and women, beauty advent calendars can range from specialist calendars that exclusively offer skincare or makeup products by leading brands to more general calendars that provide customers with an eclectic mix of grooming, skincare, and personal care products, including nail polishes, hair products and cosmetics. Varying in price, with Highstreet shops offering more budget-friendly options to more expensive beauty advent calendars from world-renowned brands that offer fragrances, hand creams, lip care, mascaras, and serums, all in mini or convenient travel sizes, customers can update their skincare routine this Christmas with a beauty advent calendar.

Wellness Advent Calendars: From cuticle oil, body spray, soap, sheet masks and bath salts to luxury bubble baths infused with an array of different fragrances, wellness advent calendars are aimed at customers who are looking to relax at home with their own DIY spa. My-adventcalendar.com’s wellness advent calendar selection also has a popular male section that features a range of best-selling brands that offer products, such as Fragrance Sticks, Eau de Parfum, Shower Gels, Hand Lotions, Shower Foam, Shaving Cream, Caffeine Shampoo, Anti-Dryness Body Lotion, 24h Anti-Perspirant Spray and Car Perfume.

Alcohol Advent Calendars: My-adventcalendar.com boasts an impressive variety of alcohol advent calendars that offer a spirited countdown to the holiday season. These calendars are famous for featuring a daily selection of fine wines, craft beers, or premium spirits, making December a merry and tasteful journey for adults.

Chocolate Advent Calendars: Featuring brands that prioritise ethically sourced fairtrade chocolate to advent calendars offering the most premium selection of dark, milk and white chocolate, truffles, pralines and crunchy cups, chocolate advent calendars are ideal for customers with a sweet tooth.

Hobby Advent Calendars: From Lego and Pokémon to knitting and other arts and crafts, hobby advent calendars are the perfect way to spend those long winter nights. My-adventcalendar.com’s hobby advent calendars offer customers unique collectables, trading cards and accessories to craft a memorable gift or recreate a blockbuster movie scene over the days leading to Christmas.

Dog Advent Calendars: For customers who want to spend the lead-up to Christmas spoiling their furry friends, adventcalendar.com has an extensive range of dog advent calendars that offer the most delicious, premium, and personalised dog treats from some of the leading UK pet care brands.

