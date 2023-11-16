Ammongas Installs Biogas Upgrading Facility in New York

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ammongas, a part of European Energy, is pleased to announce the successful installation of a biogas upgrading facility at Allen Farms, in the state of New York. This facility is the first in a series of four, planned for development by Cayuga RNG Holdings, LLC, a joint venture of UGI Energy Services, LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation and Global Common Ventures, LLC. It represents a significant milestone in the production of biomethane in New York State.



The newly installed unit is capable of transforming waste from locally sourced agricultural residues into nearly four million cubic meters of biomethane annually. This biomethane, a clean energy source, can play a vital role in heating homes and businesses throughout the neighboring communities.

“We have a goal of a more sustainable future, and this facility brings us a step closer to that goal. It is very rewarding to witness our technology provide renewable, efficient energy solutions to the local community,” said Michael Pedersen, CEO of Ammongas.

The facility operates by purifying biogas — a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide — sourced from the biogas plant. Through an advanced process it effectively removes CO2, ensuring the product is at least 98% pure biomethane. This biomethane is then compressed, dried, and meticulously analyzed for purity before being supplied to the client.

About Ammongas

Ammongas is a part of European Energy and focuses on renewable energy solutions, with a particular emphasis on carbon capture and methane capture technologies. Having recently expanded into the US, Ammongas sees significant potential in this market and aims to leverage its extensive expertise from Denmark, where it has successfully completed over 50 plants. For more information, please visit Ammongas.com.

About European Energy

European Energy has a development pipeline exceeding 65 GW in renewable energy. A key project is the world’s first large-scale commercial e-methanol facility, which is on track to begin supplying e-methanol to major corporations such as Maersk, Novo Nordisk, and The LEGO Group by 2024. In the USA, European Energy has established a strong foothold, developing over 3 GW of solar and storage projects, in addition to a 150 MW e-methanol plant with secured CO2 capacity. For more information, please visit EuropeanEnergy.com.

About EE North America

EE North America develops, finances, builds, and operates wind and solar farms and was one of the first companies in the world to introduce Power-to-X technology. Its parent company, European Energy A/S, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has significant and in-depth experience in the development and deployment of renewable energy in four continents. European Energy was founded in 2004 and has a current project pipeline of 50 GW in markets across the world.

