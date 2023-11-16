Questex Joins with the Telecommunications Industry Association to Launch New Digital and Event Properties to Help Deliver on the Mission to Bring Broadband to Every Home in America

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and events company focused on the experience economy with a robust telecommunications portfolio including Fierce Telecom, Fierce Wireless and Silverlinings, today announces a ground breaking relationship with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, to launch new digital and event properties to assist in the mission to bring broadband to every home in America.

“It’s an honor for us to collaborate with the TIA to bring these new properties to market,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Their decades of expertise representing the entire supply chain of companies that build and support the communications technologies and information networks combined with our telecommunications knowledge, deep reach into the industry and our experience producing must-attend events is the perfect collaboration.”

Federal, state and local governments have approved nearly $100 billion in funding with the goal of helping the industry deliver broadband to every home in America, however the challenge is that the industry is facing a workforce gap of over 200,000 qualified employees. Broadband Nation (http://broadbandnation.org), the new digital property, will help rebrand the broadband technician profession, attracting a younger and more diverse generation of employees to the broadband workforce. From there, the program will connect job seekers with training opportunities at community colleges and technical institutes around the country, subsequently providing them with career opportunities from across the industry. By helping solve the workforce challenge, high speed internet access will be rolled out more quickly to the unconnected, and the industry will be able to replenish and diversify their employee base.

"Broadband is critical to our nation’s success and connecting all Americans by combining private and public resources will unlock tremendous value for all. Creating exciting career opportunities for thousands while making our country better and safer is a worthy mission,” said Dave Stehlin, CEO, TIA. “The Broadband Nation program is a gateway to opportunity, and we have been thrilled to receive enthusiastic early feedback from government, industry, and academia about its potential.”

“To witness leading organizations proactively extending vital infrastructure to underserved communities is truly inspiring,” said Tamarah Holmes, Ph.D., Director of the Virginia Office of Broadband. “Building a skilled workforce is a significant challenge that requires a focused effort. Attracting and retaining talented individuals is crucial to achieving our goal to attain universal broadband access in the Commonwealth.”

In order to meet the massive demand for broadband professionals there will need to be a significant increase, across the country, in the number of institutions offering broadband skills training. Broadband Nation will work with various training providers, colleges and technical schools, to aggregate and expand training to create more opportunities for the prospective workforce.

“The Fiber Optic Association (FOA) has been promoting fiber optics training and providing certifications since 1995,” said Jim Hays, President, Fiber Optics Association. “Our programs are currently used by more than 100 academic institutions and organizations in the U.S. FOA is excited about the Broadband Nation program's potential to expand the recruitment and training opportunities for broadband workforce development across the U.S. and help create the workers needed so that everyone can benefit from broadband.”

Questex's inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit is also bringing the wider broadband industry together this week to discuss the future of broadband in the United States and the concerted effort to bridge the digital divide. The event is a record-breaking launch in the Questex technology portfolio, with over 600 attendees and 55 partners. Based on the success of the event, the Summit will evolve into a larger event in collaboration with TIA called Broadband Nation Expo (www.broadbandnationexpo.com), which will take place October 9-11, 2024 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Broadband Nation Expo will unite broadband service providers and industry partners with local, state and federal government leaders. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of sponsors/exhibitors. Broadband Nation Expo will be technology agnostic, featuring all potential access technologies such as fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS and satellite. A special feature of Broadband Nation Expo will be the Workforce Development Pavilion, which will host academic institutions from around the country and guide them towards setting up on-site broadband technician training programs on campus.

Miller added, “We are delighted to bolster our Telecommunications portfolio with this new relationship. The success of our U.S. Broadband Summit will help Broadband Nation and Broadband Nation Expo serve as a one-stop-shop to meet, learn and do business in the communications industry. It is fitting that our mission is to serve communities that help people live longer and live better with technology as the driver. This partnership will help bring broadband access to all parts of the USA bridging the digital divide.”

Stay update with Broadband Nation Expo here.

For sponsorship opportunities for Broadband Nation and Broadband Nation Expo, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

