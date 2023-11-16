JenaValve Announces Partnership with the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) to Advance Detection and Diagnosis of Aortic Regurgitation

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the Trilogy™ Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced that it will join the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Industry Roundtable in 2024. Together, JenaValve and ASE will work to drive increased awareness and education of cardiac imaging for the detection and diagnosis of aortic regurgitation (AR).



The ASE Industry Roundtable (IRT) is a partnership between industry representatives, practitioners, and scientists with the shared objectives of improving patient care through innovation and setting practice standards for cardiovascular ultrasound. Participation in IRT creates successful alliances which foster the development of informed cardiovascular professionals, high-quality technology and products, standardized procedures, and legislative visibility.

“Echocardiography is fundamental to the detection and diagnosis of AR. We are excited to support ASE to contribute directly to their education efforts on the importance of cardiac imaging, which can allow physicians to better identify AR patients for potential treatment,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer of JenaValve. “Accurately identifying the AR patient population through imaging is an important step in raising awareness for this unmet clinical need.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with JenaValve as leaders in the AR space. They bring a unique perspective to echocardiography for heart valve disease,” said Benjamin Eidem, MD, FASE, President of ASE. “This partnership helps both ASE and JenaValve accomplish our shared goal of improving patient care for those suffering from AR.”

About the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE)

The mission of ASE is to advance cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. ASE is the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging. Since 1975, ASE has served as a leader in setting practice standards and guidelines for the field and is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. Visit ASEcho.org for more information.

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company’s Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark approval, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marissa Bych

marissa@gilmartinir.com