Flash News: OKX to List Pyth Network's PYTH Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 16, 2023.

OKX to List Pyth Network's PYTH Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will be one of the first exchanges to list the Pyth network's PYTH token on its spot market. This listing will enable OKX users to trade PYTH against USDT via the PYTH/USDT spot pair.

Deposits for PYTH will be enabled on OKX at 14:00 (UTC) on November 16; trading will be enabled once PYTH deposits meet OKX's liquidity requirements.

PYTH is the native token that fuels Pyth, a crypto project that delivers real-time market data from institutions to smart contracts on any blockchain.

