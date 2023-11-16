Neurofenix Chooses CareCloud's Therapy-Tailored Solutions to Revolutionize Operations

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Neurofenix, a technology-enabled care provider of at-home therapy for stroke survivors, has chosen CareCloud solutions tailored for therapy and rehabilitation practices to streamline workflows, enhance patient engagement, and improve both operational and financial efficiency.



Neurofenix, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to assisting individuals on their path to recovery by maximizing the strength, range of motion, and grip in their arms and hands. Their innovative NeuroPlatfrom, which includes the NeuroBall™ device, a tablet and access to the Neurofenix App, empowers patients to manage occupational therapy from the comfort of their own homes, according to their schedules. Neurofenix is breaking new ground by launching their virtual Upper Limb Stroke Program in the U.S., commencing in Florida, offering telemedicine services coupled with their cutting-edge digital therapy device.

Neurofenix has optimized its new endeavor by integrating talkEHR and CareCloud Breeze, both customized for therapy and rehabilitation practices. These two solutions together provide a comprehensive platform that simplifies billing, streamlines workflows, and enhances patient satisfaction. talkEHR enables top-quality care through streamlined workflows, digital intake, customizable templates, robust compliance tools, and automated reporting. It simplifies work with digitized patient records, centralized details, a user-friendly interface, and smart charting. Breeze enhances patient satisfaction and practice efficiency with advanced engagement features, including automated appointments, online pre-registration, digital intake forms, secure payments, and post-visit surveys, fostering seamless patient-staff communication.

With the adoption of CareCloud's solutions tailored for therapy and rehabilitation practices, Neurofenix is well-positioned to deliver exceptional patient care, streamline operations, and achieve its ambitious goals in the U.S. market.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey to elevate patient care and broaden our services in collaboration with CareCloud," exclaimed Guillem Singla Buxarrais, chief executive officer of Neurofenix. "Our search for the ideal EHR system led us to CareCloud, where we discovered a solution that not only streamlines our administrative tasks but also offers advanced features such as appointment scheduling, real-time alerts, seamless communication with physicians, patient engagement features, and comprehensive documentation tools. Furthermore, we were delighted to find that CareCloud provides robust billing capabilities, including screening notes to help with Medicare compliance. It seems like the perfect fit for what we are trying to accomplish."

To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Larry Steenvoorden

Chief Financial Officer

ir@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com