Hospital at Home Market / Home Spital Market projected to outdo USD 36.85 Billion by 2030, growing at an exponential CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Hospital at Home Market ” , By Services (Therapeutic Services {Nursing Care, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Infusion Therapy, Other Therapeutic Services}), (Diagnostic Services {Laboratory Services, Imaging Services, Electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG), Home Health Monitoring, Sleep Studies, Point-of-Care Testing, Other Diagnostic Services}), Patient Category (Post-Surgery or Post-Hospitalization Patients, Chronic Disease Management Patients, Elderly Patients, Palliative Care Patients, Wound Care Patients, Respiratory Patients, Cardiac Patients, Cancer Patients, Neurological Patients, Infectious Disease Patients, Cognitive Impairment Patients, Other Patient Category), and Region.

Global Hospital at Home Market Report Scope:

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Hospital at Home Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Hospital at Home market is undergoing a transformative shift in healthcare delivery, responding to dynamic trends shaped by a growing aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and a heightened preference among patients for home-based care over traditional hospital settings. Recent developments spotlight the integration of advanced technologies like telemedicine and remote monitoring, empowering healthcare providers to extend hospital-level care directly to patients' homes. The acceleration of Hospital at Home services during the COVID-19 pandemic underscores their adaptability and resilience during global health crises. Noteworthy trends include collaborative partnerships among healthcare institutions, technology firms, and insurers, fostering innovation in comprehensive Hospital at Home solutions that prioritize personalized care plans, virtual consultations, and continuous monitoring. The market is further influenced by a shift toward value-based care, emphasizing outcomes over volume. Despite these positive dynamics, challenges persist, particularly the imperative to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and potential patients about the advantages of Hospital at Home services.

Major vendors in the global Hospital at Home Market - Acute Home Healthcare, Amedisys, Aurora Enterprises, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Brookdale Senior Living, CenterWell Home Health, Central Logic, Conduit Health, Contessa, DispatchHealth, Elara Caring, Encompass Health, Evernorth Health, Inc, Humana, Kindred at Home, LHC Group, Massachusetts General Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Medalogix, Medically Home, Optum, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, SENA Health, Senior Helpers, Trinity Health, UnitedHealth Group, Others.

Increasing Patient Preference for Home Care

The growing preference among patients for receiving healthcare services in the comfort of their homes is a significant driver for the Hospital at Home market. This shift in patient preference reflects a desire for more personalized, convenient, and patient-centric care experiences. Patients appreciate the familiarity and comfort of their home environment, which can contribute to reduced stress and improved overall well-being during the course of medical treatment. Additionally, advancements in telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies empower patients to actively participate in their care while avoiding the inconveniences associated with hospital stays. As the healthcare landscape evolves to meet patient needs and expectations, the Hospital at Home market stands at the forefront, capitalizing on the trend toward home-based care as a more accessible and patient-friendly alternative to traditional hospital settings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Aging population

Rising Healthcare Costs

Shortage of healthcare workers

Opportunities:

Development of new technologies

Integration with Primary Care Providers

Growing consumer demand

Growing investment in hospital at home programs

The Hospital at Home market is experiencing a significant upward trend characterized by growing investments in home-based healthcare programs. Recent developments showcase increased recognition of the effectiveness and potential cost savings associated with Hospital at Home services, prompting substantial investments from healthcare institutions, technology companies, and government entities. These investments aim to enhance infrastructure, technological capabilities, and workforce training for the successful implementation and expansion of Hospital at Home programs. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, as healthcare stakeholders recognize the urgent need for flexible and scalable healthcare delivery models. The focus on value-based care and the potential for reduced hospital readmissions and healthcare costs contribute to the attractiveness of these programs for investors, driving continued growth and innovation in the Hospital at Home market.

The market for Hospital at Home Market is dominated by North America.

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the Hospital at Home market due to a confluence of factors that underscore its progressive healthcare landscape. The region boasts a well-established infrastructure, including advanced telemedicine capabilities and robust healthcare systems, facilitating the seamless integration of home-based care solutions. Moreover, the growing aging population in North America, coupled with an increased prevalence of chronic diseases, has fueled the demand for innovative healthcare delivery models. Recent developments in technology, such as remote monitoring and virtual consultations, have found widespread acceptance in the region, further propelling the Hospital at Home market. Supportive government policies, a strong emphasis on value-based care, and strategic collaborations among healthcare institutions, technology companies, and insurers have accelerated the development and adoption of comprehensive Hospital at Home programs. The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst, highlighting the necessity of flexible and scalable healthcare solutions, thus reinforcing North America's dominance in shaping and advancing the Hospital at Home market.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the fastest-growing sector in the Hospital at Home market due to a combination of demographic trends, evolving healthcare needs, and technological advancements. With a rapidly expanding aging population and a surge in chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for accessible and patient-centric healthcare solutions. The region's diverse and geographically dispersed population makes home-based care particularly appealing, providing a viable alternative to traditional hospital settings. Recent advancements in telemedicine and mobile health technologies are gaining traction, facilitating the delivery of hospital-level care directly to patients' homes. Additionally, several countries in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly investing in healthcare infrastructure and digital health initiatives, further propelling the adoption of Hospital at Home programs. The flexibility and scalability of these services are particularly crucial in addressing the unique healthcare challenges in the region, making it a hotbed for the fastest-growing developments in the Hospital at Home market.

Therapeutic Services Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by Service segment categorized Therapeutic Services {Nursing Care, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Infusion Therapy, Other Therapeutic Services}), Diagnostic Services {Laboratory Services, Imaging Services, Electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG), Home Health Monitoring, Sleep Studies, Point-of-Care Testing, Other Diagnostic Services}. The Therapeutic Services segment commands a higher share in the Hospital at Home market due to its crucial role in providing comprehensive and specialized medical interventions within the comfort of patients' homes. This segment encompasses a wide range of therapeutic treatments, including intravenous therapies, post-surgical care, and chronic disease management.

Patients increasingly prefer receiving therapeutic services at home, especially for conditions that do not necessitate prolonged hospital stays. The convenience, personalized attention, and reduced risk of hospital-acquired infections associated with home-based therapeutic services contribute to their popularity. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as remote monitoring and telemedicine, have facilitated the delivery of complex therapeutic interventions outside traditional hospital settings, further driving the dominance of the Therapeutic Services segment in the Hospital at Home market.

