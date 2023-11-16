Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine Announce New Catering Menu in Houston, Texas

Texas, Houston, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine, a local award-winning Mediterranean restaurant in Houston, Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new catering menu on its website.

Offering customers a selection of delicious Mediterranean salads, spreads, vegetable dishes, sandwiches, shawarma, shish kabob, and freshly baked pitas, Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine’s new catering menu is ideal for small meetings, private parties, or full-scale events. With a minimum order of $300 and a helpful pricing and sizing guide featured on its website, the Mediterranean restaurant’s catering service can be uniquely tailored to meet customer’s exact needs and budgets.

Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine has established itself within the Houston, Texas community as a renowned provider of vibrant and mouth-watering healthy Mediterranean food. Earning the reputable ‘Best Mediterranean’ award by Best of Houston, the Mediterranean restaurant provides locals with a variety of dine-in and to-go menus that showcase its delectable range of Mediterranean specialties.

With vegan-friendly options and the ability to cater to various dietary needs, Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine offers great, healthy Mediterranean dishes that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Some of the restaurant’s most popular options include combo plates, family-style entrees, sandwich combos, and specialist desserts, such as:

Steak Filet Kabob Platter: Charred to perfection on the grill, Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine’s steak filet kabob platter offers customers a tender steak filet served with the choice of 3 sides, including spicy hummus, fresh chargrilled veggies, classic Tabbouli, saffron rice, or pomegranate eggplant stew.

Lamb Shank Platter: Accompanied by 2 complimentary freshly baked in-house pita bread, the lamb shank platter provides customers with a tender lamb shank with the choice of an array of sides and dips like Tzatziki, spinach hummus, caramelized onion hummus, garlic dip, and fried okra.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich: Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine’s chicken shawarma sandwich uses white meat only and is stuffed with tangy garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and crunchy cabbage with the choice of a side dish.

Kafta Sandwich: This dish is a spiced grilled minced beef kabob wrapped in a pillowy pitta and filled with tomatoes, pickles, onions, and moreish tzatziki sauce, served with a selection of healthy and fresh sides.

House Greek Salad: Fresh, crispy vegetables such as cucumber, peppers, carrots, red onions, and peppers on a bed of perfectly cooked couscous and succulent black olives are a delicious way to enjoy a lighter dinner or lunch at Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine.

Saffron Chicken Kabob: A tasty side dish or starter, the saffron chicken kabob is perfectly spiced chicken that is chargrilled and seared on the grill for a tantalizing smoky taste.

Spicy Lamb Meatballs Stew: This hearty option is filled with fresh vegetables, such as courgette and onion, under a generous portion of spicy lamb meatballs in a flavorsome broth.

Chocolate Baklava: Scrumptious layers of nuts, syrup, and creamy chocolate create Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine’s decadent dessert.

Walnut Baklava: With two triangles per order, the Mediterranean restaurant’s walnut baklava is a delicious traditional dessert of delicate pastry, nuts, and syrup that is the ideal ending to the meal.

Opened in 2006, Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine is a leading Mediterranean restaurant in Houston, Texas. With popular locations in Montrose and Garden Oaks, Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine is dedicated to serving fast, delicious, and healthy Mediterranean food to its neighbors, family, and friends in Houston.

To learn more about Aladdin Mediterranean cuisine and its new catering menu in Houston, Texas, please visit the website at https://aladdinshouston.com/.

