SOCOM Selects Pison for Neural AI Integration into Special Operations

Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract will integrate Pison’s neural biosensing and AI technology for improved situational awareness and combat effectiveness

Boston, MA (November 16, 2023) – Pison , a leading pioneer in the use of electroneurography (ENG) to translate data generated by the body’s natural physiological electricity into machine interpretable events, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract in partnership with the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM). This contract will integrate Pison’s neural biosensing and AI technology into special operations equipment.



"Elevating situational awareness and operational effectiveness is of paramount importance for the U.S. Military,” said John Croteau, CEO of Pison Technology. "Our electroneurography (ENG) technology has vast capabilities, including the ability to revolutionize the human-machine interface via hand gestures and to monitor an individual's health and cognitive performance. These capabilities are essential to organizations such as SOCOM that rely on the cognitive abilities of team members to achieve successful results."

This grant will focus on using neural-based gestures to improve SOCOM military operations. Neural-based gestures outperform the inertia-based accessibility features in typical smartwatches in military settings because neural-based gestures include more natural movements, are immune to movement and vibration, and have extremely low latency that makes them appropriate for environments requiring real-time interaction. In a military environment, Pison’s gesture technology can enable precise control, heads-up operation, and silent communication in high-stress and high-pressure military situations.



This partnership is another step in Pison’s progress toward launching groundbreaking neurological health, human performance and gesture control products in 2024. Pison is currently working with OEM, application development, and research partners across industries, such as healthcare, wellness, transportation, and sports, to develop innovative products that will enable business professionals and athletes to train and perform at peak cognitive levels, manage stress and chronic fatigue, and detect injury, illness or cognitive impairment.

For more information, visit www.pisontechnology.com/contact .



About Pison