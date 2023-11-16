Biz2X Named as a Leader in North American Small Business Lending Decisioning Platforms and Customer Experience Solutions by the IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit and the leading online digital lending platform for business lending at banks and financial institutions around the world, announced that it has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports.



Biz2X is included in the IDC MarketScape: North American Small Business Lending Decisioning Platforms 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49787523, November 2023) and IDC MarketScape: North American Small Business Lending Customer Experience Solutions 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49787323, November 2023).

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2X and parent company Biz2Credit.

Biz2X has been consistently lauded by leading FinTech industry experts. The online lending platform received a silver medal from Fintech Futures’ Banking Tech Awards for its COVID-19 Response providing platform software that enabled dozens of banks offering PPP loans and COVID relief financing. Biz2X was honored by IBS intelligence (IBSi) for Best Digital Lending Implementation: Best Adoption of Tools & Governance at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the “coolest innovations” in FinTech, according to IBSi. Additionally, Biz2X was named a finalist for the FinTech for Good award announced at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards.

About Biz2X

Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has processed more than $8 billion in small business financing. It has three offices on two continents and employs over 550 people globally. The company’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The Biz2X Platform allows banks and other financial institutions to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2X and Biz2Credit, visit Biz2X.com and Biz2Credit.com.