Intelligent Document Processing Market to Hit USD 11.34 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Process Automation and Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Intelligent Document Processing Market , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 1.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.12% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Intelligent Document Processing refers to the utilization of advanced technologies to automate the extraction, classification, and interpretation of data from various documents. These documents can include invoices, contracts, emails, and a plethora of other textual formats. Unlike traditional document processing methods, IDP goes beyond mere digitization, incorporating cognitive capabilities to comprehend and analyze the content within documents. Through machine learning algorithms, IDP classifies documents into predefined categories. This facilitates streamlined organization and retrieval of information.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

The Major players are Evolution AI, WorkFusion, IBM, Kofax, Automation Anywhere, Appian, UiPath, Datamatics, AntWorks, Deloitte, ABBY, Ocrolus, Parascript, HyperScience, OpenText, BIS, Hyland, Extract Systems, Infrrd, Hive, Celaton, HCL Technologies, Kodak Alaris, Rossum, InData Labs, Ephesoft, IRIS, AmyGB, Acodis, Hypatos, IND and other players

Market Analysis

Organizations across industries are increasingly recognizing the value of automating document-centric processes. IDP, with its ability to automate repetitive tasks, is a key enabler of this trend. The stringent regulatory landscape necessitates accuracy and compliance in handling sensitive information. IDP not only reduces the risk of errors but also ensures adherence to regulatory standards. The shift towards cloud-based solutions is a significant driver for the growth of the IDP market. Cloud deployment offers scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for businesses. Continuous advancements in AI and ML contribute to the refinement of IDP capabilities. As these technologies evolve, so does the accuracy and efficiency of document processing systems. The implementation of IDP results in significant cost savings by reducing manual labor and accelerating document processing times. Enhanced productivity becomes a compelling incentive for organizations seeking operational efficiency. All these factors to propel the intelligent document processing market growth.

Document Processing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.38 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 11.34 Bn CAGR CAGR of 30.12% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regions/Country North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Intelligent Document Processing Market Study

In recent years, the landscape of intelligent document processing (IDP) has witnessed a transformative shift, with the cloud segment emerging as a dominant force. Organizations are increasingly leveraging cloud-based solutions to enhance their document processing capabilities. The cloud offers unparalleled advantages in terms of scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. With the ability to store and process vast amounts of data remotely, the cloud has become a cornerstone for efficient document management.

Within the realm of intelligent document processing, the Machine Learning (ML) segment has emerged as a frontrunner, playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing the intelligent document processing market. Machine Learning algorithms excel at recognizing patterns, making them particularly adept at understanding and extracting valuable information from diverse document formats.

Recent Developments

Xiao-I , a trailblazing force in the realm of artificial intelligence, has recently introduced an innovative Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution, propelling the future of enterprise operations into uncharted territories. This groundbreaking offering is poised to revolutionize how businesses handle and streamline their document-related workflows, marking a significant leap forward in the integration of AI technologies into corporate processes.

, a trailblazing force in the realm of artificial intelligence, has recently introduced an innovative Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution, propelling the future of enterprise operations into uncharted territories. This groundbreaking offering is poised to revolutionize how businesses handle and streamline their document-related workflows, marking a significant leap forward in the integration of AI technologies into corporate processes. Cognaize has taken a bold step forward in expanding its Intelligent Document Processing platform by incorporating a Knowledge Graph, effectively merging artificial intelligence and human expertise. This strategic move demonstrates Cognaize's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of document processing.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the dynamic landscape of the intelligent document processing market, various factors contribute to its evolving dynamics. One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of automation technologies across industries. The demand for efficient and streamlined document processing solutions has surged as organizations seek to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into document processing systems has significantly improved data extraction accuracy, further fueling market expansion. However, amidst the positive momentum, certain challenges and restraints need careful consideration. One notable restraint is the initial investment required for implementing sophisticated IDP solutions. The high upfront costs may dissuade some organizations, especially smaller enterprises, from embracing these technologies. Moreover, concerns related to data security and privacy issues pose as significant challenges, given the sensitive nature of the documents being processed.

Intelligent Document Processing Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Size Enterprises

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

By End-use

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of intelligent document processing market growth, owing to its early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure supporting digital transformation. The region's prominence is fueled by a high concentration of tech-savvy enterprises seeking to streamline document-centric processes. Europe follows closely behind, with a strong focus on compliance and standardization across diverse industries. GDPR regulations have accelerated the adoption of IDP solutions in the European Union, as organizations strive to ensure data privacy and enhance document management practices. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid digitization, driven by the expansion of businesses, government initiatives, and the increasing penetration of smartphones.

Impact of Recession

The intelligent document processing market, which has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, is not immune to the repercussions of the recession. Organizations, facing financial constraints, may reassess their technology investments. The adoption of IDP solutions, although essential for operational efficiency, may experience a slowdown as companies prioritize cost-cutting measures. Conversely, the recession may paradoxically create opportunities for intelligent document processing. Organizations under pressure to cut costs might turn to IDP solutions as a means of achieving operational efficiency. By automating document-intensive processes, companies can potentially reduce operational costs and enhance productivity, making IDP a compelling investment during challenging economic times.

