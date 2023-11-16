Isoflavones Market Size Worth USD 82.95 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 82.95 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to the growing geriatric population. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from several health conditions and are at a high risk of falling sick to chronic diseases, thereby playing a significant role in driving the market growth. Furthermore, isoflavones are also considered beneficial in the reduction of cardiovascular disease risk by protecting against LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol oxidation and oxidized LDL development, thus safeguarding the cardiovascular system and lowering the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.



Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 17.03 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 12.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 82.95 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 - 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Source, form, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the isoflavones market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the isoflavones market include:

BASF SE

Biomax

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nutra Green Biotechnology

DSM

International Flavors and Fragrances

Nexira Inc.

Herbo Nutra

Strategic Development

In August 2019, USANA made an announcement about the introduction of USANA EstroPro^™, an upgraded formulation of its health supplement PhytoEstrin^™ for women. EstroPro is formulated from isoflavones, an estrogen-like compound, derived from red clover and soy, along with flaxseed and licorice.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Isoflavones possess potential anti-viral properties, which finds usage in decreasing PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome) mortality, thus boosting the market demand.

Isoflavones are rich sources of anti-oxidant compounds that lessen damage due to oxygen or free radicals and aid in combatting cancer.

The isoflavones market growth in North America is attributed to the presence of leading soybean producers in the region. A rise in the obese youth population in the region and growing consumer emphasis on healthy lifestyle and weight management is driving the market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Soy Red Clover Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Liquid Powder



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Food & Beverage



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



