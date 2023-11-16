Avantax Hosts its Largest-Ever National Conference as Attendees Gather in Chicago, Showcasing the Peer-to-Peer Power of the Avantax Community

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax® conducted its largest-ever National Conference in Chicago attended by more than 1,100 Financial Professionals, Wealth Management Assistants, Home Office staff, and Educational Partners. At the conference – themed “Profound Approach, Enduring Impact” – attendees heard about record-breaking performances during 2023, re-energized relationships, and learned how Avantax plans to support the continued growth of its Financial Professionals and their firms.



This year’s Avantax National Conference marked the firm’s 40th business anniversary. During his opening remarks, Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay lauded the Avantax Community and its more than 3,100 independent Financial Professionals who have driven powerful results.

“We have one of the strongest and most unique Communities I’ve seen in my career, and it’s always a pleasure to bring the Avantax family together,” Mackay said. “We are seeing more growth in our firms than ever as more Financial Professionals and Tax Professionals are learning that Avantax is the place to be for combining wealth management and tax planning into true tax-intelligent financial planning.”

Mackay added: “Our profound approach makes an enduring impact on our firms and their clients. It’s why Avantax has been so successful for 40 years, and it’s why I believe we’ll be successful for decades to come. No matter the situation, opportunity or problem that arises, we look at things in different and unique ways, which is crucial to overcoming obstacles so we can succeed as a community. That is what we have at Avantax, that’s why we’re different, and that’s why we’re unique.”

Mackay shared Avantax highlights from 2023 including:

Significant year-over-year improvement in all key service metrics accompanied by record-high Advisor Satisfaction scores for Client Services.

Rise to Elite peer-to-peer coaching program whose graduating firms are growing significantly faster than their peers.

Success of growth programs like Avantax’s Strategic Partner Program, which pairs Avantax-affiliated tax and financial professionals to deliver wealth management services to the tax professional’s clients.



In addition to presentations by Avantax leaders, dozens of educational breakout sessions, and expo hall exhibits from more than 70 Educational Partners, prominent thought leaders drove several general sessions. Best-selling author, journalist, acclaimed historian and professor of history at Tulane University, Walter Isaacson was featured as one of this year’s keynote speakers. Additionally, subject matter experts conducted breakout sessions throughout the three-day conference covering dynamic topics such as year-end planning, risk management solutions, retirement and legacy planning, women in finance, social security, tax alpha and leadership principles.

“Both as a combined force and individually, Avantax firms have an enduring impact on their clients and their communities because of their profound, tax-intelligent approach to financial planning,” Mackay said. “Avantax is honored to support each of them in service to their clients and we’re grateful they took the time to attend this year’s conference.”

Financial Professionals are transferring to Avantax from a variety of channels, including large broker-dealers, RIAs and regional firms. Avantax also continued successfully recruiting accounting firms to its employee-based model (which Avantax refers to as Avantax Planning Partners℠).

Tax and accounting professionals entering wealth management for the first time are also choosing Avantax because they continue to see the need to obtain the licensing and education so they can directly provide tax-advantaged financial planning and wealth management services instead of referring clients to a local advisor or broker who might not view investments with tax implications in mind.

Tax and Financial Professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $82.3 billion in total client assets as of Sept. 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit us at www.avantax.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Tony Katsulos

Avantax, Inc.

(972) 870-6654

tony.katsulos@avantax.com

Kendra Galante

StreetCred PR for Avantax, Inc.

(402) 740-2047

kendra@streetcredpr.com

avantax@streetcredpr.com