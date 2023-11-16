Gerald B. Shreiber Transitions to Chairman Emeritus; J & J Snack Foods Corp. Board of Directors Elects Dan Fachner as Chairman of the Board

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its founder, Gerald B. Shreiber, has decided to transition from his role as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Shreiber will remain a member of the Board of Directors, serving with the distinction of Chairman Emeritus of J & J Snack Foods Corp.



Dan Fachner, who has served as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer since 2021 and a member of the Board of Directors since 2022, has been elected by the Board to serve as the Company’s Chairman of the Board.

J & J Snack Foods has been an important part of my life for over 50 years and it will always remain so,” Shreiber said. “I believe that this is the right time for me to transition the Chairman role to Dan, and I have full confidence in him and the leadership team at J & J.”

“Gerry founded J & J Snack Foods Corp. in 1971 and played an instrumental role in our success. Gerry has also been an important figure in my personal career growth” said Fachner. On behalf of our Company, I want to thank Gerry for his half a century of leadership.”

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice, and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, Hola! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

