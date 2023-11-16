TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 07.2023

16.11.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year 2023 guidance.

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2023 mainly driven by continued long lead times on electrical components and delays in other supplies which has delayed customer deliveries and project execution leading to lower revenue recognition and additional costs to minimize the impact of the delays for our customers. In addition, we have experienced a temporary slowdown in market activity in our Customer Care business unit mainly driven by de-stocking, but we expect to return to growth in 2024.

As a result, we are adjusting our expectations for full-year 2023 organic growth to be 4-7% (previously: 15-25%) and the adjusted EBITDA margin to be 1-3% (previously: 6-8%) as an effect of lower sales and additional resources needed to make progress on projects despite supply shortages. Some of the lost revenues in 2023 will be to the benefit of 2024. We will before year end revert with an updated business plan developed by the undersigned together with the management team.

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU





For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780