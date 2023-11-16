Protein Extracts From Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Investments in Animal Feed Industry to Cater to Rising Demand for Cattle Feed

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Extracts From Single Cell Protein And Other Conventional Sources Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sources (Plant Protein), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein extracts from single cell protein and other conventional sources market size is expected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expected to be driven by rising investments in the animal feed industry to cater to rising demand for cattle feed.







India ranks first with respect to cattle inventory, with demand for cattle inventory constantly increasing in U.S. This is driving demand for animal feed and protein extracts from different sources. In U.S., approximately 12.0% of the cattle inventory falls under drought area. This percentage was approximately 73.0% and 26.0% in 2013 and 2008, respectively.



Furthermore, the combination of genetic engineering techniques to produce proteins and attain better expression levels is expected to boost this market. These genetic modifications aid in increasing nutraceutical value of the biomass product either by increasing amino acid composition or by optimization of other biomolecules present in the product. Moreover, there are a number of methods for the removal of ribonucleic acid (RNA) from extracted protein, another factor likely to impact market growth.



Market Report Highlights

The animal feed segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Domestic animals continue to make substantial contributions to the global food supply, which has led to animal feeds becoming an increasingly important component of the integrated food chain.

The plant protein extract segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The presence of a large number of methods for the extraction of plant proteins is anticipated to result in the dominance of this segment in the coming years.

North America the market and accounted for a revenue share of 36.5% in 2022 with respect to pharmaceutical applications. Presence of well-established companies engaged in feed production through microbial cell cultivation have attributed to its growth

Ongoing research studies in U.S. regarding use of microbes as an alternative nutrient source is expected to propel the growth of this regional market during the forecast period

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period as countries are undertaking efforts to enhance their share in the global animal feed industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Protein Extracts From Single Cell Protein And Other Conventional Sources Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Plant Protein Extract

4.4. Microbial Sources- Single Cell Proteins

4.5. Microbial Sources- Direct Use



Chapter 5. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market, Key Takeaways

5.2. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Biotechnology

5.3.2. Pharma

5.3.3. Cell culture media

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Animal Feed

5.4.2. Animal feed by sources

5.4.3. Plant protein extract sources

5.4.4. Microbial sources- single cell protein

5.4.5. Bacteria

5.4.6. Yeast

5.4.7. Algae

5.4.8. Fungi

5.4.9. Microbial sources- direct use

5.4.10. Animal feed by grades

5.4.11. Concentrates

5.4.12. Isolates

5.4.13. Hydrolysates

5.4.14. Animal feed by animal types

5.4.15. Livestock

5.4.16. Poultry

5.4.17. Pig

5.4.18. Cattle

5.4.19. Other livestock

5.4.20. Fish feed

5.4.21. Companion/pet animals

5.5. Agriculture & Fertilizers



Chapter 6. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Unilever

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

CBH

Xiamen Hyfine Gelati Co. ltd

BlueBio Tech GmbH

Euglena Co. ltd

Corbion Biotech, Inc.

KnipBio

Hangzhou

Earthrise Nutritional

