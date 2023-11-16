Philippines Games Market Report 2023: Increasing Investments in Philippines eSports Scene

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines - Games Market Report" from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With its young populace, the Philippines has the highest growth in terms of new mobile gamers in Southeast Asia, supported by an improved internet infrastructure. The country remains an esports-driven games market, with top games being esports titles and increasing investments in its esports scene. The Philippines is picking up the pace to become a formidable force in the Southeast Asia games market, with the country's gamers particularly open to trying new game technologies.

The Philippines Games Market Report is part of SEA-6 Games Market Reports, a series of comprehensive guides informing you on the latest developments in the video games market and esports industry across six notable Southeast Asia markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Leveraging a comprehensive market model and survey insights involving 2,400+ gamers in the region, discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market PC Games Market Snapshot PC Games Revenue Major PC Games Publishers PC Gaming Overview Popular PC Games by Survey PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market Mobile Games Market Snapshot Mobile Games Market Revenue Top Mobile Games by Downloads Top Mobile Games by Revenue Top Publishers by Downloads Top Publishers by Revenue Top Mobile Game Genres PC Games Revenue Mobile Gaming Overview Popular Mobile Games by Survey Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Preferred Mobile Game Store? by Survey

Console Games Market Top Console Platforms Popular Console Games by Survey Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization Payment Options Payment Insights by Survey In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey In-Game Ads by Survey Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights Survey Respondents' Demographics Device Ownership by Survey Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey Localization Insights by Survey Source of Information for Games by Survey Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey Streaming and Video content by Survey New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis General Outlook Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming) 5G Rollout

Esports Data Overview of Local Esports Development PC Esports Tournament Overview Mobile Esports Tournament Overview Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments Notable Teams and Sponsors Esports Engagement by Survey Top Esports Games

Game Regulations Overview of Game Regulations Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations Game Rating



