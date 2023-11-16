Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Announces Moratorium on Reverse Stock Splits Until 2025

Naples, FL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading player in the music licensing industry, is pleased to announce a strategic decision to implement a moratorium on reverse stock splits until at least 2025. This move underscores the company's commitment to providing stability and confidence to its investors.

The decision to enact a moratorium on reverse stock splits was made after careful consideration by the company's leadership, including CEO Jake P. Noch. Recognizing the importance of maintaining shareholder value and fostering a conducive investment environment, Music Licensing, Inc. has taken this proactive step to reassure its stakeholders.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., commented on the decision, stating, "In alignment with our long-term vision and commitment to our investors, we have decided to implement a moratorium on reverse stock splits until at least 2025. This strategic move reflects our confidence in the company's trajectory and our dedication to building sustainable value for our shareholders."

The moratorium is intended to provide investors with a clear and predictable outlook on the company's capital structure. It reinforces Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to transparency and responsible corporate governance. The decision also aligns with the company's broader strategy to foster a positive and stable investment environment.

Investors and stakeholders can expect regular updates from Music Licensing, Inc. regarding the company's financial performance, strategic initiatives, and other pertinent information. The leadership team remains focused on driving growth, innovation, and shareholder value in the dynamic landscape of the music licensing industry.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

