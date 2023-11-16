Overair, City of Arlington, Texas, to Develop and Launch eVTOL Operations at Arlington Municipal Airport

Strategic collaboration aims to deliver vertiport creation, integrated charging infrastructure, and the successful implementation of electric aerial rideshare operations across North Central Texas

Historic partnership to develop a vertiport through the first-ever direct agreement between a city in the state of Texas and eVTOL OEM.

The partnership aims to develop eVTOL operations starting at Arlington Municipal Airport and connecting riders to the vibrant Entertainment District and other parts of the DFW region.

Collaboration positions Arlington as a global pioneer in electric AAM, creates new jobs and drives technology and progress in transportation.



SANTA ANA, Calif. and ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overair, an emerging global leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) and developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced a historic partnership with the City of Arlington, Texas. This collaboration marks the first-ever direct partnership between a city in Texas and an eVTOL Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Together, Overair and Arlington aim to develop and launch electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations, starting at Arlington Municipal Airport (ICAO: KGKY, FAA LID: GKY), and extending throughout the DFW region.

It is expected that the eVTOL operations will offer a direct connection to the city's vibrant Entertainment District, home to Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, four professional sports franchises, -- Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Renegades and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings – as well as numerous restaurants, shopping centers, museums and live entertainment venues.

This announcement follows a recently announced agreement between Overair and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport to bring eVTOL operations to the DFW Metroplex. The City of Arlington’s strategic collaboration with Overair will expand the company’s AAM operations across North Texas by delivering fully integrated eVTOL ecosystem solutions – from vertiports and advanced charging infrastructure to the implementation of electric aerial rideshare.

As part of the agreement, Overair will also establish a base of operations in North Central Texas, bringing new jobs to residents.

“Today’s announcement is a major step toward positioning Arlington as one of the first cities in the world to integrate fully electric AAM capabilities into its transportation ecosystem,” said Overair Chief Commercial Officer, Valerie Manning. “Electric advanced air mobility is an example of transportation evolving with the needs of a growing society. We are incredibly excited to help drive this transportation evolution in North Central Texas and to expand our presence in this region, known for its talent and technology."

Per the agreement, Overair and the City of Arlington will establish a joint, cross-functional working group to oversee and address the challenges of the project and ensure timely completion of milestones, including an initial feasibility study conducted by Overair to assess the demand for AAM services within the Arlington area and evaluate scenarios for flight operations in and out of vertiport locations.

“This partnership with Overair not only advances the City of Arlington as a leader in implementing innovative transportation solutions, it also provides high-tech and engineering jobs to our residents and the community at large; ultimately creating a new mobility ecosystem that will provide socio-economic progress for decades to come,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “We are excited to work with Overair to shape the future of transportation for our city and the DFW region.”

With the development of the Butterfly aircraft currently on schedule to meet the goals and timelines of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Innovate28 initiative, Overair seeks to solve many of the logistical challenges associated with moving people and goods (commuter, charter, medical transport, cargo). Butterfly’s unique proprietary propulsion system and oversized rotors allow the aircraft to fly safely, quietly and efficiently in a wide variety of weather conditions.

To learn more about Overair and its Butterfly aircraft, please visit www.Overair.com.

About Overair

Overair is positioned to be a global leader in advanced air mobility. Spun out of Karem Aircraft in 2020, the Santa Ana, California-based company announced the design of its vehicle, Butterfly, in 2021. Butterfly is a breakthrough electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Butterfly's proprietary technologies, derived from the Overair team's decades of aerospace experience, create critical power reserves using today's commercially available battery cells, which translate into advances in safety and a superior experience for riders and communities. With eVTOL adoption set to revolutionize urban mobility, Butterfly is positioned to set the bar on real-world dependability, with best-in-class payload, sound emissions and weather capability. Overair has operating partnerships with companies such as Hanwha Systems and Bristow Group, and the team completed its full-scale propulsion testing in the second quarter of 2022.

About the City of Arlington

Arlington, the 50th largest city in America, is a global community and has been recognized as the 5th most diverse large city in the country. As a premiere entertainment destination, Arlington attracts more than 14 million visitors each year and is home to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor, Texas Live! and four professional sports franchises: the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Renegades and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. The City, positioned at the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is also proud to be the home of The University of Texas at Arlington, General Motors, D.R. Horton and a host of global, domestic and family-owned businesses. Quality of life in The American Dream City is second to none, with a low cost of living, affordable housing, rich educational and culture opportunities, nationally recognized recreation facilities and 4,600 acres of parkland.

About Arlington Municipal Airport

The Arlington Municipal Airport is a general aviation “reliever” airport, providing corporate, cargo, and recreational pilots a convenient, full-service destination. The Airport is only seven miles from Arlington’s major entertainment venues, which include AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor. Located immediately south of Interstate 20, the Airport offers corporate travelers convenient access to both Fort Worth and Dallas. A major regional retail shopping corridor begins directly north of the Airport along Interstate 20 and includes the Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands, providing shoppers over 300 stores and restaurants. Premium Outlets mall offers additional shopping within two miles.

To learn more about the City of Arlington, Texas and Arlington Municipal Airport, visit Arlingtontx.gov.

Media inquiries

Kim Jennett

Head of Marketing and Communications

Overair

kjennett@overair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d9ac901-3d6d-47d7-b4e1-3fdb4c711582