Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size to Reach USD 9.36 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.36 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global Automotive MEMS Sensor market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the forecast period due to the rising ADAS integration in the vehicle. Besides, the growing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. With evolving market trends, carmakers are shifting toward electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles to satisfy the demands of customers of the next generation. The rising integration of IoT technology in the vehicle to provide smart connectivity and advanced features is also anticipated by people the market growth in the forecasted period.

The complex production method of MEMS to prevent pollution of electrical and other materials is likely to hinder market growth over the forecast timeline.

The market size value in 2019 USD 1.79 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 14.1% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9.36 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032

The market for Automotive MEMS Sensor is fragmented, with a significant number of large and medium-sized players, which account for a significant global share of the market. The key players of the market are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the top players in the Automotive MEMS Sensor market comprise:

InvenSense, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

General Electric Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

In December 2019, Norstel AB acquired by STMicroelectronics N.V. This acquisition will strengthen ST's internal SiC ecosystem from material expertise and process engineering through to SiC-based MOSFET and diode design and production

Due to the advanced features and advantages such as fast hydraulic brake malfunction detection, refinement of the airflow fuel blend, automated elimination of exhaust pollutants, recirculation monitoring of exhaust, preventing doors from trapping fingers, and triggering airbags more efficiently, the Pressure Sensor segment is expected to witness significant market growth over the forecast period.

Due to the cost-effective equipment and easy to configure advantages, the aftermarket segment is expected to expand at a steady pace.

Over the forecast timeline, the commercial segment is expected to see steady growth as it facilitates lane departure functionality, speed, and pressure monitoring, which allows a car safer and much more efficient.

As the rising automotive versatility ensures that more electronic and electrical ancillaries are implemented, the Body Electronics segment is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the growing vehicle fleet of automotive MEMS sensors on the Asia Pacific market, growth in the predicted time frame is projected to be the fastest.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Gyroscope Pressure Sensor Accelerometer Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) OEMs Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Commercial Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Powertrain Infotainment Chassis & Safety Body Electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



