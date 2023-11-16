SOLAREDGE INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies SolarEdge Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) securities between May 3, 2023 and October 19, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On Oct. 19, 2023, SolarEdge announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023, disclosing that "[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors. . . ." The Company attributed the cancellations and pushouts to “higher than expected inventory in the channels.” As a result, SolarEdge stated that "third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell $31.08, or 27.2%, to close at $82.90 per share on October 20, 2023 on heavy trading volume.

