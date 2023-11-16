Exploring the Future of Automation: The Surge of the Robotic Paint Booth Market

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Paint Booth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic paint booth market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.







The rising utilization of robotics, along with the adoption of automated production technology across various industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This equipment makes the overall process faster and cost-effective, while reducing the risk of errors. Furthermore, robotic paint booths are highly customizable and involve low training costs, owing to which there is a significant increase in product demand.

Additionally, increasing expenditure in the defense and automotive industries is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In the defense industry, various components are camouflaged using this technology. While in the automotive industry, it is used to paint the exterior body and interiors of vehicles with quality and consistent dust-free painting, while generating minimal waste. Moreover, technological advancements such as auto-learning programming are also favoring the market growth, as it enables robots to record and memorize the operator's movements and then replicate them with perfection while painting.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robotic paint booth market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, product type, component, distribution and applications.



Breakup by Type:

Explosion Proof Type

Non-Explosion Proof Type

Breakup by Product Type:

Paint Booth

Paint Booth Robots

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Distribution:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Breakup by Applications:

Automotive Applications

Non-Automotive Applications

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players including:

ABB

Durr

Eisenmann

FANUC Corporation

Giffin Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Staubli International

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global robotic paint booth market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robotic paint booth market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the applications?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global robotic paint booth market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



