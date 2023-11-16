Quantum AI Market projected to exceed USD 1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a significant CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Quantum AI Market , By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Application (Machine Learning and Optimization, Cryptography and Security, Simulation and Modeling), End-User Industry (Finance, Healthcare, Logistics and Supply Chain, Others) and Region.

Global Quantum AI Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 242.4 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 34.1%

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Quantum AI Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Quantum AI market represents a cutting-edge intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, poised to revolutionize how complex computational problems are addressed. As of now, the market is witnessing a dynamic phase of growth driven by advancements in quantum computing technology. Quantum AI leverages the principles of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform complex calculations and analyze vast datasets more efficiently than classical computers. As quantum processors and qubits continue to evolve, the Quantum AI market benefits from the expanding capabilities of quantum hardware and the development of quantum algorithms that hold the promise of solving intricate problems in machine learning, optimization, and data analysis. Key players in the tech industry, including IBM, Google, and Rigetti Computing, are actively contributing to the advancement of quantum computing technology, stimulating competition and innovation in the Quantum AI market.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing increased adoption across diverse sectors driven by the optimization potential of quantum machine learning algorithms. Quantum AI's ability to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of machine learning models positions it as a transformative force in industries such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and more. Organizations are exploring Quantum AI applications for tasks such as optimization, pattern recognition, and simulation, seeking to gain a competitive edge through advanced data analytics. As the market matures, Quantum AI is expected to become integral to addressing complex problems that were previously considered computationally infeasible, ushering in a new era of innovation and efficiency in artificial intelligence. The convergence of quantum computing and AI not only opens up novel possibilities for solving real-world challenges but also fosters a competitive landscape where technological advancements continue to drive the market's growth and evolution.

Major Vendors In The Global Quantum AI Market:

Alibaba Group

Alice & Bob

Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT)

Amazon Braket

Anyon Systems

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atos

Bleximo

C12 Quantum Electronics

Diraq

D-Wave

EeroQ

Google Quantum AI.

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Quantinuum

Rigetti

Zapata

Increasing Need for Quantum-Safe AI Security

The rising concern over cybersecurity and the need for quantum-safe AI security mechanisms constitute another crucial driver for the Quantum AI market. With the anticipated advent of large-scale quantum computers, traditional cryptographic methods become vulnerable to quantum attacks that could compromise sensitive data. Quantum AI offers the potential for developing quantum-resistant encryption and security protocols, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of AI-driven applications in a post-quantum computing era. As businesses and governments recognize the importance of quantum-safe security measures, the Quantum AI market experiences a surge in demand for solutions that can protect AI systems from emerging quantum threats, fostering a secure and resilient AI environment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Global Embrace of Quantum-Safe Security Measures

Collaboration Between Quantum Computing and AI Research Communities

Integration of Quantum Computing in Cloud Services

Opportunities:

Advancements in Quantum Hardware and Qubit Stability:

Exploration of Quantum Machine Learning Algorithms

Rise in Quantum Cloud Services and Quantum as a Service (QaaS)

Advancements in Quantum Computing Technology

Quantum AI, the convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, is driven significantly by advancements in quantum computing technology. As quantum computing capabilities progress, the potential for solving complex problems in AI applications increases exponentially. Quantum computers can handle vast and intricate datasets with unprecedented efficiency, enabling more sophisticated machine learning algorithms, optimization processes, and data analysis. The ability of quantum processors to perform parallel computations, thanks to quantum bits or qubits, positions them as powerful tools for addressing complex AI challenges that classical computers struggle with. As the quantum computing landscape matures, the Quantum AI market benefits from the continuous enhancement of hardware and software components, unlocking new possibilities for advanced AI applications.

Moreover, Quantum AI thrives on the optimization of machine learning algorithms, which represents a key driver for its market growth. Quantum algorithms exhibit the potential to outperform classical algorithms in certain optimization tasks, offering solutions to complex problems that are practically insurmountable for classical computers. Quantum machine learning leverages quantum principles to process and analyze data more efficiently, enabling the development of more accurate models and predictions. The Quantum AI market is propelled by the promise of enhanced optimization across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and logistics. As organizations seek to improve the efficiency of their AI applications, the integration of quantum algorithms becomes a compelling avenue, driving the demand for Quantum AI solutions.

The market for Quantum AI market is dominated by North America.

North America dominates the Quantum AI market due to a confluence of factors that position the region at the forefront of advancements in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The United States, in particular, is home to some of the world's leading technology companies and research institutions that are spearheading innovation in quantum computing. Quantum AI's dominance in North America is underscored by the significant investments made by major technology players like IBM, Google, and Microsoft in developing and commercializing quantum computing technologies. These companies have established quantum computing research labs, collaborated with academia, and rolled out cloud-based quantum computing services, fostering an environment of innovation and experimentation. The concentration of top-tier universities and research institutions in North America further contributes to the region's dominance. Research initiatives in quantum computing and AI are prolific, attracting talent and expertise to the region. The collaboration between academia and industry accelerates the pace of breakthroughs, driving North America's leadership in Quantum AI.

Moreover, the robust venture capital ecosystem in North America fuels the growth of emerging startups specializing in Quantum AI. These startups benefit from the region's dynamic investment landscape, gaining the financial support needed to develop and commercialize their quantum technologies. The presence of a thriving startup ecosystem contributes to the overall vibrancy and competitiveness of the Quantum AI market in North America.

On-Premises segment hold the highest market share in the Quantum AI market

Based on deployment mode, the quantum AI market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based. The on-premises segment holds the highest market share in the Quantum AI market due to several key factors that emphasize the strategic advantages of implementing quantum computing capabilities within an organization's physical infrastructure. On-premises deployment involves establishing and operating quantum computing resources directly within the organization's facilities, providing a level of control, security, and customization that appeals to many enterprises. The dominance of the on-premises segment is the heightened sensitivity of certain industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government, to data security and privacy concerns. By having quantum computing resources on-premises, organizations can exert greater control over their data, ensuring that sensitive information does not traverse external networks. This aspect is crucial, especially when dealing with quantum algorithms that may involve proprietary or confidential datasets.

Moreover, on-premises deployment addresses latency concerns, allowing organizations to optimize the performance of quantum algorithms by minimizing the time taken for data to travel between external cloud servers and the quantum processors. This is particularly significant in real-time applications and scenarios where low latency is critical, such as financial modeling or simulation in healthcare. The on-premises approach also aligns with regulatory requirements and compliance standards in certain industries where strict governance and oversight are essential. Organizations subject to regulatory frameworks often prefer the direct management and supervision afforded by on-premises quantum computing solutions, ensuring adherence to industry-specific guidelines and protocols.

Furthermore, on-premises deployment provides a level of flexibility and customization, allowing organizations to tailor their quantum computing environments to specific applications and workloads. This adaptability is particularly beneficial as industries explore diverse Quantum AI use cases and seek to integrate quantum capabilities seamlessly into their existing computational workflows.

