FischTank PR Named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, B2B technologies, healthcare/biotech, real estate and professional services, today announced it has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for the second consecutive year.



The list recognizes the top communications, marketing, and digital agencies across the country whose work over the past year showcased unparalleled strategic insight and creative solutions. The recognition comes as FischTank is set to celebrate its upcoming 10th anniversary, further establishing the firm as a trusted public relations and communications partner for established and emerging brands around the world.

Over the last year FischTank has guided clients through dozens of capital raises, product launches, project unveilings, industry partnerships and more, while achieving impactful media coverage across national, regional, and trade publications and in front of key stakeholder audiences. The firm once again increased staff headcount to feature PR and communications professionals from across the country, while also adding content and subject matter specialists to support growing client needs outside of media relations within content creation, social media, speakers/awards, and more. FischTank was also named to the Inc. 500|5000 list for America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the third year in a row in 2023.

“This year, we’ve seen significant innovations and deployments across emerging technologies, especially climate and sustainability , driving more companies to seek out experienced partners to support communication efforts,” said Rob Kreis, Vice President at FischTank PR. “FischTank’s deep experience in science and innovation, and its continued addition of talented media relations specialists, enables our team to execute on strategy and deliver results.”

FischTank’s culture also extends to its philanthropic work which has made an impact on a social and community level once again over the last year. The agency has done pro bono work with organizations including the homeless shelter Joseph's House of Camden; Love for Liam whose mission is to raise awareness for pediatric epilepsy and raise research funding; and the educational nonprofit Summer Search New York, while supporting numerous individual employee-led initiatives, among others.

“We know the importance of a healthy work-life balance, and how it impacts our teams and the results we are able to generate. Our remote and hybrid workplace model, paired with our rotating four-day workweek, have enabled us to prioritize effective communication, encourage collaboration, and empower employees to do their best work,” said Ashley Willis, Vice President of FischTank PR. “In the year ahead, we look forward to adding to our talented group within our climate tech and B2B practice areas, and continue the work required to build a strong company culture.”

About FischTank PR:

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare and biotech, real estate and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter – @Fisch_Tank.