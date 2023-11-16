Nitrocross Will Bring Even More Electrifying Horsepower to Calgary’s Iconic Stampede Park

Premier Motorsport Event

Returns to GMC Stadium at Stampede Park for

Two-Day Event: February 2-3, 2024





(High-Flying Action from Nitrocross Calgary 2023)

Advance Pre-Sale with Early-Bird Pricing Available Now!

Public On-Sale Starts This Friday – November 17 – at 10 AM

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming out of a sold-out Phoenix stop last weekend, Nitrocross - the new revolution in motorsport founded by global icon Travis Pastrana – has announced details on how Calgary fans can witness its high adrenaline racing, live and in-person.

Nitrocross will return to Calgary’s GMC Stadium at Stampede Park for two days of heart-pumping action: Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

With at-capacity stops in both Utah and Phoenix already this season, and after over 20,000 people took in Nitrocross’ Calgary debut at a sold-out GMC Stadium last February, area fans do not want to miss their chance to see the world’s best drivers throw down on a groundbreaking new track at iconic Stampede Park. The Nitrocross team is following up on the biggest event in the property’s history with even more cars, more action, and more entertainment.

Tickets to Nitrocross Calgary go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 17 at 10am and will be available at nitrocrossracing.com.

General admission tickets will be available in both single-day ($35) as well as weekend ($60) options. An elevated experience is available with Club Nitro VIP passes ($150 for single day/$275 for weekend). This exclusive area offers box seating with a prime view of the action as well as premium amenities. Calgary Clubhouse seating ($125 single-day/$200 for weekend) is also available. All prices plus additional taxes and fees.

Early Bird pricing is also available now for a limited time through an advance pre-sale, with single day GA tickets only $30 each ($50 for Weekend GA passes). Just go to nitrocrossracing.com and enter the code “NITRO” for this special offer.





Nitrocross drew over 20,000 fans to a sold-out GMC Stadium in February 2023

Next February, competitors will face off in cutting-edge race cars on a newly redesigned course. The unique setting, once again featuring snow and ice, will add to the intensity of Nitrocross’ door-to-door action as drivers both vie for the checkered flag and battle the elements.

Fraser McConnell (JAM), a versatile pro with three Nitrocross victories to date – and who won the Battle Brackets in Calgary last February - looks forward to returning to Stampede Park. “Calgary still takes the cake, they’re the craziest fans,” he said after winning in Phoenix last weekend, “I can’t wait to go back.”





(Fraser McConnell, Battle Brackets Winner in Feb. 2023, Eagerly Awaits Returning to Calgary)

Travis Pastrana (USA) - global icon, champion driver, and Nitrocross mastermind – is bullish on the trajectory of the series, “Building Nitrocross alongside an amazing group of friends has been so awesome, and this year we are taking a huge step forward. The team is committed to bringing together elite drivers, game-changing tracks and expanding the on-site entertainment, to deliver thrilling racing for both fans and competitors. Now we have the right people in the right places and are building something exciting for the future.”



Electrifying Performance:

Once again, in Nitrocross’ top class - Group E - drivers will get behind the wheel of the FC1-X, the fastest electric vehicle in motorsport. This revolutionary monster is capable of generating the equivalent of 1,070 hp to accelerate 0-60 mph in just 1.4 seconds - faster off the line than an F1 car. Top Gear calls the FC1-X, “absolutely wild,” adding, “If this is the future of electric motorsport, sign us up.”

Festival of Speed:

Nitrocross offers thrill-loving fans more high adrenaline excitement beyond the electrifying action of Group E. A younger generation is stepping up to the big stage in NEXT, Nitrocross’ developmental class. Lia Block (USA), daughter of the late Ken Block, has been a force this season, winning her first Nitrocross podiums in Phoenix last weekend. And fans can look forward to even more action – further updates on additional four-wheel racing coming soon.

Expanded Fan Experience, More Off-Track Fun:

Nitrocross‘ unique paddock layout, located inside the adjacent Nutrien Western Event Centre, will be back, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the teams, the drivers and their cars, all in a heated indoor setting.

Fans can also enjoy enhanced festival offerings featuring more activations across an entertainment stage, a gaming zone, a larger concession area with additional food options, and more.

The event will also feature an autograph session, open to all attendees, that allows fans to meet the world’s leading drivers in person.





Fans Packed GMC Stadium last February and Enjoyed Fun Festival Elements, Including a Drivers’ Meet and Greet

Championship Stakes:

Nitrocross’ 2023-24 calendar includes 10 rounds at venues across North America. The series’ next stop, December 9-10 in Los Angeles’ famed Glen Helen Raceway, will set the stage for Calgary 2024.

Reigning Group E champion Robin Larsson (SWE), scored his second victory of the season last Saturday in Phoenix, narrowing the series standings considerably. Kevin Eriksson (SWE) remains on top, but Larsson is now right on his heels, just one point behind him. The gap between third and fourth is almost as tight, with Larsson’s teammate, last season’s runner-up Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) sitting in third, but McConnell trails him by only two points. Pastrana, currently fifth, is also a very much a threat: he earned crucial series points in Phoenix, finishing third in Round Four last Friday and winning Top Qualifier in Round Five last Saturday.

Tourism Calgary is the presenting partner of Nitrocross Calgary. Tourism Calgary is the official destination marketing and development organization for Calgary's tourism industry. Calgary is renowned for its vibrant energy and community spirit, and sport and cultural events are at the heart of it all. A long history of hosting excellence combined with deep-rooted partnerships and a continued focus on health and safety uniquely position Calgary to be the Ultimate Host City.

ABOUT NITROCROSS

Originally launched in 2018 by global icon Travis Pastrana and the limit-pushers of Nitro Circus as Nitro Rallycross, this dynamic motorsport property – home of cars that fly and tracks that thrill - is now Nitrocross.

Fusing intuitive short-form competition with the adrenaline rush of action sports, Nitrocross has revolutionized racing. Featuring innovative purpose-built courses packed with huge jumps and banked turns, Nitrocross creates intense pulse-pounding action. Each event is part of a full standalone series headlined by Group E and the groundbreaking FC1-X, the most dynamic electric race car ever built. At every round, the world’s best drivers are put to the test in a variety of environments as they battle for the prized Ken Block Championship Trophy. Each stop also showcases additional motorsport disciplines along with fun live entertainment to offer fans a full festival experience. Nitrocross is a Thrill One Sports and Entertainment entity.

Off the track, Nitrocross creates engaging original content, going inside the cockpit and behind the scenes to showcase the strong personalities and compelling stories on the road to the championship. For more information, visit: nitrocrossracing.com

