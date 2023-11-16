3 Day Virtual Technical Writing Course for professionals in the Life Sciences: December 6th-8th, 2023

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Writing Course for professionals in the Life Sciences" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This virtual seminar will begin with a general discussion of technical writing and its role within the life sciences. We will address the most effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs as well as those techniques that work best when observing procedures and activities to be documented.

We will end this webinar with the mechanics of technical writing ranging from planning and organising the content through grammar, spelling and punctuation ending with writing simplification.

Learning Objective

An effective technical writer must consider many aspects of the craft to be truly effective. Writers, must adopt and apply the form and style of the industry in which they work as there are differences for example, between the documents written for a pharmaceutical production operation versus the creation of scientific journal articles.

Writers must understand their audience in terms of their needs and abilities and the level of explanation that they require as well as their command of the language in which the material is written. They must have a complete and unwavering dedication to accuracy and consistency. Technical writers must understand and be skilled at collaboration as that is how accuracy is achieved - by harvesting information from subject matter experts.

Why Should You Attend

Even with the advent of technology, we still communicate with the written word. Technical writing is about conveying information quickly, accurately, clearly, and succinctly. How we communicate, how we are understood, and how the message is received directly depends upon our skills as technical writers. In the life sciences, this skill is exceedingly important.

Unfortunately, technical writing is not a skill that is given much emphasis in college curriculums if any. Technical writing is a skill life sciences workers are assumed to have and are expected to demonstrate at a level of skill usually beyond the capability of most. Unfortunately, most readers of technical writing are in the "same boat." They "don't know a good one when they see one." At the end of the day, in most cases, you have mediocre writing at best that may or may not convey the message intended.

This 3-day virtual seminar will walk you through the technical writing process from start to finish. Each critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer. The tips and skills presented can be applied immediately and will be evident in the very first document that you write after this virtual seminar.

12.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

Anyone in the life sciences that is tasked with writing technical material to include standard operating procedures and work instructions. This course will benefit professionals from new joiners to managers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics and related health industries who would like to write more effective documents

Module 1 Technical Writing Overview

What is technical writing

What role does technical writing play in the life sciences?

Essential elements of technical report sections

Learn strategies for organising, writing, editing, and proofing documents & correspondences

Will teach you methods to evaluate your writing style and apply steps to express complex ideas more clearly and concisely.

Module 2 Technical Writing Basic rules and skills required for technical writers

How to begin the process

How to collect information and determine what information is required

Formats, consistency and styles

Non-native audience considerations

Grammar, spelling, punctuation, numbers and symbols

Simplify your writing

Ensuring accuracy

Understand your own writing patterns and know the answers to your questions about the English language

How the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing

Module 3 Knowing the Audience

Analysing the audience

Analysing the information - working with Subject Matter Experts

Know how to review and revise documents

How to address comments from reviewers

How to negotiate with reviewers when disagreements arise between reviewers

Learn to increase confidence in writing and revising documents

Assessing and writing to the audience to produce effective written correspondence

Effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs

Module 4 Regulatory Requirements

FDA expectations for quality of written text in submitted documents

Common opportunities that are often overlooked or under-estimated by aspiring writers

Technical writers in the life sciences - what do they write - types of medium

Mandates for documentation set forth by regulators, such as the FDA, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies

How to write effective summaries and respond to FDA requests for information

Module 5 Final Document

How to incorporate comments into the final document

How to obtain comments in order to address timelines

Final approval of the document

Critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer.

How documents work in tandem from initial correspondence about a project to an approved protocol, amendments, and final study report

Reports Editing and Completion

Module 6 Summary

Q/A Session with the Course Instructor

Case study and Many Exercises

Discuss your current challenges

Award Certificate for the completion of the 3-day course

Job Functions

Engineering

Research & development Compliance

Regulatory

Operations

Analytical

Logistics/Supply chain

Training & Development

Technical Services.

Job Titles

Associates

Supervisors

Managers

Associate Directors

Directors

Clinical Research

Scientists

Speakers:



Charles H. Paul

President

C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc.



Charles H. Paul is the President of C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc. - a regulatory, manufacturing, training, and technical documentation consulting firm - celebrating its twentieth year in business in 2017.

He has been a regulatory and management consultant and an Instructional Technologist for 30 years and has published numerous white papers on various regulatory and training subjects. The firm works with both domestic and international clients designing solutions for complex training and documentation issues.



He has held senior positions in consulting and in corporate training development prior to forming C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc.. He also worked for several years in government contracting managing the development of significant Army-wide training development contracts impacting virtually all of the active Army and changing the training paradigm throughout the military.



He has dedicated his entire professional career explaining the benefits of performance-based training



