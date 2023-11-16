Global Cloud in Healthcare User Survey 2023

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud User Survey, Q3, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global annual cloud survey's primary goal is to determine cloud computing technology adoption among healthcare organizations, top business strategic goals, preferred cloud deployment models, information technology (IT), business challenges in cloud migration, and expansion opportunities for healthcare cloud providers.

For more than a decade, the cloud has been a critical force powering digital transformation efforts for enterprises around the world. Hyperscalers, such as AWS and Microsoft, provide infrastructure and platform-as-a-service offerings to clients across various industries and have been dominating the market. In the past three years, a new chapter in cloud computing began, marked by verticalization and the rise of industry clouds, among which the healthcare vertical is the most prominent and fastest-growing one.

Increasingly, public cloud providers have begun using the traditional cloud capabilities from their tech stacks as a base and then tailoring their horizontal solutions to address specific industry use cases. They then extend the offerings by co-inventing new solutions with third parties to add more vertical-specific functionality to the baseline offerings. Micro-vertical intellectual property empowers enterprise customers with the capabilities needed to solve the discrete problems in their verticals and address new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The healthcare industry witnessed an unprecedented uptick in demand during the pandemic, necessitating rapid digital transformation. Industry challenges include the high cost of providing services to patients, cybersecurity threats, expanding telehealth infrastructure, and the need to reach a wider population in novel ways.

Not surprisingly, the greatest challenges with cloud implementation for healthcare companies are managing costs, ensuring compliance while adjusting tech strategy in response to market environments, and keeping up with the rapid pace of technology change.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Environment

Key Findings

Healthcare Cloud - Growth Environment

Survey Findings - Highlights

Cloud Strategy Perception Among Organizations

2 Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Snapshot of the 2022 Cloud User Survey

3 Technology Overview - Hybrid Cloud and Multi-cloud

Types of Cloud Service Models

Multi-cloud Overview

Multi-cloud Operating Model

Used and Planned Cloud Services Models

Solutions Awareness

Factors Driving New Digital Solutions' Adoption

4 Digital Transformation Strategy

Healthcare Strategic Business Objectives

Investment in Cloud Technologies

Current Technology Acquisition

Perception of Cloud Technologies

5 Cloud Infrastructure and Management

Third-party Services

Third-Party Providers

Benefits of Engaging Third-party Services

Engagement of a Third-Party Services Provider

Top Reasons for Choosing Public Cloud

Public Cloud Providers for Running Apps

Satisfaction with Public Cloud Providers

Main Reasons for Working with Third-party Providers

Most Attractive Services and Features Providers Offer

Data Volume Growth

Cloud-native and Legacy Apps Compared

Legacy/Non-Cloud Apps in a Cloud Environment

Cloud-native App Deployment

Public Cloud User Groups

Cloud-native Apps Already Deployed

Share of Organizations' HIE Data Hosted in the Cloud

Assessment of Challenges when Implementing Cloud Initiatives

Top Challenges for the Future

Healthcare Digital Transformation

Key Reasons for Choosing On-Premises, in Colocation, or Edge

Summary of Satisfaction with Primary Cloud Vendors

