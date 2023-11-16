Global Cloud in Healthcare User Survey 2023

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud User Survey, Q3, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global annual cloud survey's primary goal is to determine cloud computing technology adoption among healthcare organizations, top business strategic goals, preferred cloud deployment models, information technology (IT), business challenges in cloud migration, and expansion opportunities for healthcare cloud providers.
For more than a decade, the cloud has been a critical force powering digital transformation efforts for enterprises around the world. Hyperscalers, such as AWS and Microsoft, provide infrastructure and platform-as-a-service offerings to clients across various industries and have been dominating the market. In the past three years, a new chapter in cloud computing began, marked by verticalization and the rise of industry clouds, among which the healthcare vertical is the most prominent and fastest-growing one.
Increasingly, public cloud providers have begun using the traditional cloud capabilities from their tech stacks as a base and then tailoring their horizontal solutions to address specific industry use cases. They then extend the offerings by co-inventing new solutions with third parties to add more vertical-specific functionality to the baseline offerings. Micro-vertical intellectual property empowers enterprise customers with the capabilities needed to solve the discrete problems in their verticals and address new opportunities for innovation and growth.
The healthcare industry witnessed an unprecedented uptick in demand during the pandemic, necessitating rapid digital transformation. Industry challenges include the high cost of providing services to patients, cybersecurity threats, expanding telehealth infrastructure, and the need to reach a wider population in novel ways.
Not surprisingly, the greatest challenges with cloud implementation for healthcare companies are managing costs, ensuring compliance while adjusting tech strategy in response to market environments, and keeping up with the rapid pace of technology change.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Healthcare Cloud - Growth Environment
- Survey Findings - Highlights
- Cloud Strategy Perception Among Organizations
2 Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
- Snapshot of the 2022 Cloud User Survey
3 Technology Overview - Hybrid Cloud and Multi-cloud
- Types of Cloud Service Models
- Multi-cloud Overview
- Multi-cloud Operating Model
- Used and Planned Cloud Services Models
- Solutions Awareness
- Factors Driving New Digital Solutions' Adoption
4 Digital Transformation Strategy
- Healthcare Strategic Business Objectives
- Investment in Cloud Technologies
- Current Technology Acquisition
- Perception of Cloud Technologies
5 Cloud Infrastructure and Management
- Third-party Services
- Third-Party Providers
- Benefits of Engaging Third-party Services
- Engagement of a Third-Party Services Provider
- Top Reasons for Choosing Public Cloud
- Public Cloud Providers for Running Apps
- Satisfaction with Public Cloud Providers
- Main Reasons for Working with Third-party Providers
- Most Attractive Services and Features Providers Offer
- Data Volume Growth
- Cloud-native and Legacy Apps Compared
- Legacy/Non-Cloud Apps in a Cloud Environment
- Cloud-native App Deployment
- Public Cloud User Groups
- Cloud-native Apps Already Deployed
- Share of Organizations' HIE Data Hosted in the Cloud
- Assessment of Challenges when Implementing Cloud Initiatives
- Top Challenges for the Future
- Healthcare Digital Transformation
- Key Reasons for Choosing On-Premises, in Colocation, or Edge
- Summary of Satisfaction with Primary Cloud Vendors
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AWS
- Microsoft
