Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Size Worth USD 18.41 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 18.41 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the growing geriatric population. The growing geriatric population is a major factor stimulating market demand. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Aging, among other factors, is responsible for facet joints deterioration causing many spinal disorders. Thus, the rising incidence of spine problems in the growing geriatric population is estimated to boost the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market in the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 10.22 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 4.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18.41 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 - 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the spinal implants and surgery devices market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the spinal implants and surgery devices market include:

Stryker Corporation

RTI Surgical Inc.

Nuvasive Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Boston Scientific

Depuy Synthes

B. Braun Melsungen

Abbott Laboratories

Orthofix International NV

Medtronic PLC

Strategic Development

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

In August 2019, NuVasive, Inc., a leading spine technology innovation firm, made an announcement about the commercial introduction of titanium spinal implant, Modulus® TLIF-A, for use in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Ambulatory surgical centers provide enhanced control to surgeons in spine biologics practices than other end-users such as hospitals by permitting to create a specialist team and benefit from the groundbreaking devices to achieve the optimal treatment outcomes.

The benefit of anterior cervical fusion and decompression procedure is to eradicate unnecessary motion and offer spinal stability by eliminating damaged discs and substituting with new bones that naturally grafts with each other..

The spinal implants and surgery devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR in the period 2023-2032. Surging developments in healthcare facilities, the presence of a large pool of patients, and increasing healthcare expenses in developing nations such as India and China to cater to unmet medical needs is driving the spinal implant and surgery devices market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Posterior Interbody Cervical Fusion Devices Anterior Posterior Spine Biologics Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Spinal Decompression Devices Spine Bone Stimulators Invasive Non-Invasive Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Spinal Fusion & Fixation Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Spinal Decompression Motion Preservation



Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



