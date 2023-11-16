Global Healthcare Digital Signage Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Enhanced Communication and Patient Engagement Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Display Type (LCD, LED), By Type, By Location, By Display Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare digital signage market size was estimated at USD 15.21 billion in 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030

The growth of the healthcare digital signage market is being driven by several key factors within the healthcare industry, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacy stores. Improved communication and patient engagement are among the primary drivers.

Healthcare digital signage provides an effective means of communicating essential information to patients, visitors, and staff within healthcare facilities. It can display real-time updates, appointment reminders, health education materials, and wayfinding information, ultimately enhancing communication and engagement.

Advancements in technology, such as high-resolution displays, touch screens, and interactive features, have further fueled the demand for healthcare digital signage. These technological enhancements make digital signage more engaging and effective as a communication tool.

Healthcare institutions can significantly enhance their ability to engage viewers and boost sales by using digital signage. Dynamic signage allows them to quickly convey messages and capture the attention of their target audience, thereby strengthening their branding efforts.

Furthermore, digital signage in healthcare enables institutions to target specific audiences more effectively. Hospitals and clinics can tailor their advertising efforts to reach distinct demographic segments based on specialized care schedules. For instance, an advertisement promoting dental care can be directed toward a broad audience or specifically focused on children under the age of ten.

Similarly, an advertisement about maternal care can be aimed at pregnant and nursing mothers or designed to educate fathers about pre- and post-delivery family care. Identifying the correct target audience is crucial for effective ad placement and ensuring that the signage has the greatest impact on the intended demographic.

However, there are challenges to the adoption of digital signage in healthcare. The initial investment in digital signage infrastructure, including displays, software, and content creation, can be substantial, which may pose a financial barrier for some healthcare institutions. Additionally, many healthcare providers may need to fully understand the potential benefits of digital signage before embracing it.

Addressing these obstacles requires careful planning, financial investment, and a dedicated effort to overcome the unique challenges of the healthcare sector. When successfully implemented, digital signage can offer substantial advantages that outweigh these limitations, ultimately enhancing patient experiences and communication within healthcare facilities.



Healthcare Digital Signage Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 44.4% in 2022. The use of digital signage hardware reinforces the branding of healthcare organizations, creating a professional and modern image that builds trust with patients and visitors

Based on display type, the LCD segment dominated with a revenue share of 44.3% in 2022. The cost efficiencies gained from the mass production of LCD panels have made it financially more viable for healthcare institutions to invest in digital signage thereby driving the adoption of LCD panels over the other display panels

Based on type, the transparent LED segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14.9% from 2023 to 2030. Transparent LED screens can achieve an impressive transparency level of over 80% while delivering high-resolution visuals which are among the major factors propelling the segment growth over the forecast period

Based on location, the outdoor segment is anticipated to witness strong growth with a CAGR of nearly 15.4% over the forecast period. Outdoor digital signage in healthcare can reach a larger audience, including patients, visitors, and passersby. It can be strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as entrances, parking lots, and outdoor waiting areas, maximizing its visibility and impact

Based on display size, the below-32-inch segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.8% in 2022. Below-32-inch displays are generally more cost-effective compared to larger display sizes. Healthcare facilities, especially smaller clinics, and outpatient centers may have budget constraints and prefer cost-effective solutions

Based on application, the wayfinding & navigation segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.8% in 2022

North America dominated the market, contributing 29.9% of the global revenue share in 2022. North America is known for its technological advancements and innovation. The region is at the forefront of digital transformation, and businesses are keen on adopting the latest technologies to gain a competitive edge

Company Profiles





Panasonic

LG Electronics

Philips

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Sharp Electronics

Daktronics

Elo Touch Solutions

Cisco Systems

Keywest Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

1.3.2. Top-Down Approach

1.4. List of Data Sources

1.5. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Summary

2.2. Market Outlook

2.3. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3. Healthcare Digital Signage Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Healthcare Digital Signage Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Healthcare Digital Signage Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Healthcare Digital Signage Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Healthcare Digital Signage Market - PESTEL analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Component Mode Outlook

4.1. Hardware

4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2. Software

4.3. Services



Chapter 5. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Display Type Mode Outlook

5.1. LCD

5.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. LED

5.3. OLED



Chapter 6. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Type Mode Outlook

6.1. Video Walls

6.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Video Screen

6.3. Transparent LED Screen

6.4. Digital Poster

6.5. Kiosks



Chapter 7. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Location Mode Outlook

7.1. Indoor

7.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2. Outdoor



Chapter 8. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Display Size Mode Outlook

8.1. Below 32 inches

8.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2. 32 to 52 inches

8.3. More than 52 inches



Chapter 9. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Application Mode Outlook

9.1. Wayfinding and Navigation

9.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.2. Information and Education

9.3. Advertising and Promotion



Chapter 10. Healthcare Digital Signage Market: Regional Outlook

10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by display type, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.3. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.4. Market estimates and forecast, by location, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.5. Market estimates and forecast, by display size, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.6. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Market Participants

11.2. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

11.3. Company Categorization/Position Analysis, 2022

11.4. Strategic Mapping

11.4.1. Expansion

11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3. Partnership & Collaborations

11.4.4. Product/service launch



