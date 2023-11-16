Germany Data Center Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024-2028: Growth In Colocation and Hyperscale Investments will Lead to Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany data center market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The increased demand for cloud computing among SMEs, government regulations for regional data security, and increasing local investment are important factors affecting the demand for data centers in the country.







An actual room, building, or other physical structure known as a data center houses the IT equipment required to develop, deploy, and offer applications and services. It also stores and manage the data that goes along with them. Data centers are now carefully regulated on-premises facilities rather than privately held ones, as they were in the previous several years.



Growth In Colocation and Hyperscale Investments will Lead to Growth in the Market



For a numerus reasons, Germany has drawn businesses and service providers looking for increased business coordination and agility through the provision of digital services. A considerable portion of Europe's gross domestic product (GDP) is produced by it, making it one of the most economically significant EU members. The nation's economic importance has led several small and medium-sized data centers to make considerable investments in infrastructure that can accommodate the rising need for data storage which goes hand in hand with the demand for digital services.



The surge in the construction of hyperscale data centers and the introduction of GDPR, which has been stimulating investments and the growth of regional cloud networks in Germany, have both contributed to the significant growth of the data center market in the past few years. Businesses in the nation are also noticing significant data generation across industries, which may have a favourable impact on investments in Big Data and IoT technology in the data center market. Vantage Data Center and CloudHQ NDC Data Center are two recent entrants who intend to construct numerous hyperscale facilities.



Additionally, the cloud data center services with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) package from Konica Minolta was introduced in July 2021. It helps businesses to minimise expenses and effort associated with their IT infrastructure while enhancing security. In Konica Minolta's own data centers in Stockholm, Sweden and Hanover, Germany, the package provides a virtual IT infrastructure environment with a network, storage, and server resources.

Rising SaaS and network client demand from the pandemic response mandating remote working and education has been beneficial for colocation service providers and the cloud. Also, the demand for these services has been rising, making them particularly recession resistant. As a result, data center development projects have continued to keep up with the demand. During the anticipated period, the country's growing need for colocation data centers and hyperscale investments are anticipated to fuel market expansion.



5G Deployment and Smart Cities Initiatives Lead Edge Data Center Investments



The Germany market is deploying and utilising 5G services in commercial and industrial settings. Leading companies are putting 5G into use in Germany, including Telstra, Vodafone, TPG Telecom, and Optus. The need for data centers is increasing in Germany because of investments in smart cities and 5G deployment.

The carrier aggregation method was used in Germany to implement a combination of 5G FDD GHz and TDD with spectrum ranges of 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz, respectively. To become more environmentally friendly, secure, and economical, data centers in Germany are investing in new technology. For instance, in 2022, Nokia unveiled its 5G industrial incubation lab.

In March 2022, the Germany government announced plans to invest around 750 million dollars in the NBN fixed wireless network, with the remaining 480 million dollars coming from NBN (two options for Australian households to access the internet). The funds will aid NBN in accelerating the rollout of 5G millimetre wave technology over the entire fixed wireless network.



As a result, to be more affordable, secure, and environmentally friendly, Germany data centers are investing in cutting-edge technology.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Germany

