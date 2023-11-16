Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade – primary insiders

Andreas Kvame, CEO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 3,100 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 64.51 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange on 16 November 2023. His total shareholding after this share purchase is 43,613 shares.

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 1,700 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 64.49 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange on 16 November 2023. His total shareholding after this share purchase is 27,256 shares.

Erik Holvik, CCO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 1,545 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 64.70 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange on 16 November 2023. His total shareholding after this share purchase is 10,376 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.