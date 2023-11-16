AI In Patient Engagement Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Patient Engagement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (NLP, Chatbots), By End-use (Providers, Payers), By Delivery Type, By Functionality, By Therapeutic Area, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in patient engagement market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2030

The market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by a confluence of factors that have accelerated the adoption of AI technologies in healthcare.

The healthcare industry is experiencing significant growth in patient engagement, driven primarily by the increasing recognition of the substantial benefits that artificial intelligence (AI) can bring to healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. AI offers a wide range of capabilities that enhance the patient experience, improve healthcare quality, and streamline operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of AI in patient engagement, as it highlighted the importance of remote healthcare solutions and data-driven decision-making. AI-enabled remote patient monitoring, telehealth consultations, and data analytics played a significant role in responding to the crisis.

Key players in the healthcare industry are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, geographical expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and leverage AI in patient engagement. These developments aim to enhance the patient experience, streamline healthcare delivery, and improve overall patient outcomes.

AI In Patient Engagement Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based segment held the largest revenue share of 77.8% in 2022 and is expected to record the fastest growth rate over the forecasted period owing to its scalability, remote accessibility, and flexibility, making it an ideal choice for healthcare providers seeking cost-efficient and agile solutions

The chatbot segment held the largest revenue share of 40.6% in 2022 and is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. Chatbots are revolutionizing the healthcare industry by providing real-time, automated patient interactions

The communication segment held the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2022. Communication-focused AI solutions facilitate seamless and personalized interactions between healthcare providers and patients, enhancing engagement and overall healthcare experiences

The chronic disease management segment held the largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2022 is attributable to the growing elderly population in significant markets, the increasing incidence of chronic health conditions, and the accelerated adoption of digital technologies due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The outpatient health management segment held the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2022. This segment has emerged as a pivotal force, shaping the landscape of patient engagement solutions

The providers segment held the largest revenue share of 47.3% in 2022. Healthcare providers cater to the highest number of patients and are the initial point of contact for various health issues, from general inquiries to specialized consultations

North America held the largest revenue share of 57.8% in 2022 owing to the involvement of major industry players, rising utilization of mHealth (mobile health) and electronic health record (EHR) systems, and substantial investments by prominent companies in patient engagement software

Some of the key ways AI is impacting patient engagement in healthcare include:

Personalized Communication: AI analyzes patient data to tailor information, reminders, and recommendations, delivering personalized communication that is more relevant to individual patients.

24/7 Support: AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants provide round-the-clock support, improving accessibility and convenience for patients who can seek assistance at any time.

Appointment Scheduling and Reminders: Automated appointment scheduling and reminders reduce no-show rates, ensuring that patients are more likely to attend their appointments, which is crucial for timely healthcare interventions.

Remote Monitoring: AI facilitates remote monitoring of vital signs, enabling healthcare providers to track patients' health conditions and intervene when necessary, even from a distance.

Predictive Analytics: AI can identify high-risk patients through predictive analytics, allowing for proactive care management and preventive measures.

Medication Adherence: AI-powered reminders and notifications help patients adhere to their medication regimens, improving treatment outcomes.

Personalized Education: Patient education materials are personalized based on individual needs and preferences, making healthcare information more accessible and understandable.

Telemedicine Enhancement: AI enhances the quality of telemedicine consultations and can even bridge language barriers through translation services.

Data Analysis: AI-driven data analysis informs clinical decisions, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed and timely choices.

Behavioral Analysis: AI can detect non-compliance with treatment plans and identify potential mental health issues by analyzing patient behavior and responses.

Clinical Decision Support: Clinical decision support systems powered by AI provide valuable insights and recommendations to healthcare professionals, contributing to better care quality.

Data Security: Robust data security measures associated with AI solutions foster patient trust by ensuring the protection of sensitive healthcare information.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Cerner Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Nuance Communications

Health Catalyst

Ada Health

Lark Health

Welltok

Infermedica

Roche

Aiva Health

American Well (Amwell)

PatientBond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qumhk8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.