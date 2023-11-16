The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and The National Head Start Association Partner to Bring Gardens to Children and Families

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the National Head Start Association (NHSA) have teamed up to bring the GroMoreGood Garden Grants to community gardens across the country. Head Start programs can apply through December 18, 2023 for the opportunity to receive garden resources.



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the National Head Start Association have partnered to bring GroMoreGood Garden Grants to Early Head Start and Head Start programs across the country. Over the past five years, the partnership has reached nearly 10,000 youth across 27 states and districts. In addition, more than 5,000 adults have benefitted from the program .

“A sixth year of GroMoreGood Garden Grants with the National Head Start Association, will bring the benefits of gardens and getting outside to more children and families,” said Katherine Dickens, Director, ESG & Social Impact at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “It’s critically important to get kids outside, so they have the opportunity to grow food, taste fresh veggies and receive the wellness benefits of being outdoors.”

“NHSA is proud of our continuing partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to support experiential learning, foster curiosity, and encourage even more Head Start children and their families to learn and play outside this year,” said NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci. “This partnership has enabled more kids to get hands-on lessons in the garden and to benefit from healthy foods and green spaces.”

Garden-based learning improves educational outcomes, enhances social and emotional learning, and—perhaps most importantly—engages every child’s innate wonder and care for the natural world. The impact can be measured by green peppers, butterfly gardens and zinnias, but the grant recipients capture the way these gardens grow so much more:

“The impact of this program is permanent,” said Jennifer Bagdanov from Acelero MM Freehold Head Start, a 2022 grant recipient. “Children will forever remember the way their tomatoes grew from a seed and taste in the salad; they will know joy when they see mud, and know it is not only OK to get dirty, it's encouraged! The sense of wonder, joy, and connection to the outdoors is an impact that will grow with each of these children and their parents.”





grant recipient. “Children will forever remember the way their tomatoes grew from a seed and taste in the salad; they will know joy when they see mud, and know it is not only OK to get dirty, it's encouraged! The sense of wonder, joy, and connection to the outdoors is an impact that will grow with each of these children and their parents.” “One child from our program absolutely would not try vegetables for his mom at all and he was one to come and help plant the garden in the beginning,” said Megan White-Noel with Blue Water Community Action Head Start. “By helping with the garden and his ability to work with the plants, he became excited to try new foods. Now with us picking and trying things, his mom cannot get him to stop eating vegetables and this small success made all the work worth it.”



In addition to grants made in 2023 , 2022 , 2021 , 2020 , and 2019 , the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and NHSA also provide garden lessons and storytimes to all Head Start programs.

This year’s grant winners will be announced during NHSA’s 2024 Winter Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C.

About National Head Start Association

NHSA is committed to the belief that every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to succeed in school and in life. The opportunities offered by Head Start lead to healthier, empowered children and families, and stronger, more vibrant communities. NHSA is the voice for more than 1 million children, 270,000 staff, and 1,600 Head Start grant recipients in the United States. Visit nhsa.org to learn more.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .