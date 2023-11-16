Global Dermatology Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Increasing Product Approvals by U.S. FDA is Forecast to Boost Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatology Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology devices market size was estimated to be USD 13.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 48.7 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

A growing prevalence of skin cancer, increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures, growing technological advancements in dermatology devices, a surge in disposable income, rising prevalence of melanoma & non-melanoma skin cancers, growing adoption of advanced technologies, increasing cosmetic procedures, surge in minimally invasive procedures, rising innovative product launch, and growing product approvals by regulatory bodies are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







Increasing product approvals by United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



By Product, Treatment devices was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology devices market in 2022 owing to increasing prevalence of skin cancer, rising usage of laser products, growing technological advancements, and surge in launch FDA approved novel technologies. Additionally, Diagnostic devices is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced technologies, rising cases of skin cancer, and growing demand for early diagnosis.



By Application, Treatment devices was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology devices market in 2022 owing to rising demand for hair removal procedures, increasing technological advancements, growing demand for cosmetic laser treatments such as tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and skin tightening. Additionally, Diagnostic devices is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of technologically advanced & efficient dermatology devices, increasing need of skin disease diagnosis and treatments



By End-user, Hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology devices market in 2022 owing to growing adoption of advanced dermatology equipment in hospital settings and surge in number of visits for skin disease diagnosis & treatments. Additionally, clinics is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions, surge in dermatology procedures such as both surgical and nonsurgical services are offered by certified plastic surgeons in clinics, and increasing initiatives by key market players.



The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising awareness about aesthetic procedures, growing healthcare expenditures, increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures, surge in technological advancements, and rising product launches. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in medical tourism due to the availability of affordable treatment options, increasing investment in research & development by major market players, rising beauty consciousness among consumers, growing product launches, and surge in initiatives by key market players. For instance, in May 2023, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has recently signed an exclusive three-year agreement with Spectra Medical India Pvt Ltd. for the exclusive distribution of TheraClearX, VTRAC, and XTRAC in the Indian market.



Segmentation: Dermatology Devices Market Report 2022 - 2033

By Product

Diagnostic Devices

Microscopes

Dermatoscopess

Biopsy Devices

Other Imaging Devices

Treatment Devices

Lasers

Liposuction Devices

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Electrosurgical Equipment

By Application

Diagnostic Devices

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Other

Treatment Devices

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne

Psoriasis and Tattoo Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Hair Removal

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

By End-user

Clinics

Hospitals

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $48.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alma Lasers

Cynosure Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Syneron Medical

Canfield Scientific

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm

Lumenis

Bausch Health Companies

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Genesis Biosystems

Heine Optotechnik

Michelson Diagnostics

Photomedex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4rxv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment