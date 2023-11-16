Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Industry Report 2023: Market is Forecast to Reach a Value of $82.49 Billion by 2030 - PET to Dominate Due to its Chemical Resistance

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasting $82.49 Billion by 2030



The global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market is on a path of substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from approximately US$48 billion to a staggering US$82.49 billion by the year 2030. This remarkable expansion is expected to be driven by several key factors, including a growing focus on environmental conservation, cost reduction, and sustainability.



The market size for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging is anticipated to witness an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% over the period from 2023 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by increased awareness of environmental sustainability and a strong commitment to reducing plastic waste.



Key Trends Fueling Growth



Environmental Conservation and Sustainability: There is a growing awareness among consumers and businesses regarding the positive environmental impact of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. By choosing recycled materials, industries significantly reduce the demand for new plastic production, conserve natural resources, and divert plastic waste from landfills and oceans. This aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and reduce environmental harm.



Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations at various levels are playing a crucial role in promoting recycling efforts. Legislation such as recycling mandates, landfill diversion goals, and extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs incentivize recycling and push industries to adopt sustainable packaging practices.



Dominance of Bottles: In 2022, the bottles category dominated the type segment as sustainability became a driving force. The recycling of plastic bottles is well-established and efficient, making them a readily available source of post-consumer recycled plastic materials.



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): In terms of market share, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to dominate the global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market. PET offers exceptional resistance to a wide range of chemicals and is used in various sectors, including packaging, electrical and electronics, and the automotive industry.



Regional Highlights



Europe: The Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market. This is due to factors such as robust recycling infrastructure and a consumer base increasingly inclined toward eco-friendly choices. The European Union's ambitious recycling targets and policies have driven the widespread adoption of post-consumer recycled plastic materials in packaging.

Asia Pacific: The market for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging is expanding in the Asia Pacific region due to a focus on environmental awareness and a shift towards eco-friendly consumer choices. The region's substantial population and growing middle-class consumer base are driving increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Looking Ahead



The future of the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market holds both promises and challenges. Sustainability will continue to be a top priority, with the adoption of circular economy principles becoming more widespread. Innovations in recycling technology, advanced sorting, and cleaning processes will enhance the quality of recycled materials.



Additionally, the beverage industry's expansion offers a prime opportunity for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging, as companies seek sustainable packaging solutions to meet consumer expectations and environmental goals. Economic incentives, including reduced waste disposal costs and tax breaks, will further drive the adoption of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging.



While challenges such as high processing costs and recyclable contamination persist, concerted efforts among stakeholders will contribute to the market's continued evolution, aligning with global environmental goals and striving for a more sustainable future.



Market Overview

Market Definitions and Segmentations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Supply

Demand

Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Economic Overview

World Economic Projections

PESTLE Analysis

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2030

Key Highlights

Bottles

Non-bottles

Trays

Containers

Clamshells

Blister Packs

Pouches and Bags

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Outlook, by Material Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2030

Key Highlights

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyethylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2030

Key Highlights

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Competitive Landscape

Type vs Application Heatmap

Manufacturer vs Application Heatmap

Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profiles: Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Business Strategies and Development

Berry Global Inc

Amcor plc.

KW Plastics

ePac Holdings LLC

Mondi plc

Transcontinental Inc

Republic Services Inc

Veolia

Shell International B.V.

Waste Connections

Clean Harbours Inc

Klockner Pentaplast

Placon

Coveris

Henkel Corporation

Premium Packaging

Rose Plastic AG

Borealis AG

Berk Company

