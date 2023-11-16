Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size Worth USD 6.08 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 6.08 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market is observing high demand attributed to the growing resistance of microbes to drugs. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing is frequently done to ascertain the most appropriate bacterial infection treatment or determine the drug resistance of a specific bacterium strain. Antibiotic susceptibility testing, deployed to ascertain the candidate antibiotics' effectiveness during the process of drug discovery and development, have led to increasing demand for rapid test kits for antibiotic susceptibility. For instance, bacteria release ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) during the growth in the presence of a suitable antibiotic. A susceptibility test comprises stimulating bacteria using an antibiotic and ascertaining if the bacteria can thrive in the antibiotic environment.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2022 USD 3.54 billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 5.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 6.08 billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032

The leading players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

HiMedia Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Precise Automation

Roche Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antimicrobial susceptibility testing menu system for blood infections.

In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company made an announcement about the receiving of USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the UK that aids low and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

A molecule drug candidate cost to reach the market is presently projected at USD 2.50 billion, whereas the time to launch the drug to market is about ten years.

Antifungal susceptibility tests are crucial tools to conduct fungal disease treatment, understand the epidemiology of the local and worldwide disease, and recognize drug resistance to antifungals.

The antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to the growing incidence of infectious diseases, particularly in China and India, growing awareness in people about their healthy well-being, and rising deployment of over-the-counter antibiotics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, Method, End-Users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Automated Laboratory Instruments Culture & Growth Media Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Epidemiology Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Disk Diffusion Etest Method Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments Genotyping Method Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organizations Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America US. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



