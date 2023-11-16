United States Bisphenol S Market Analysis 2015-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel and Regional Demand

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Bisphenol S Market Analysis Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Bisphenol S demand stood at 11.54 Thousand Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 86.09 Thousand Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 20.50% until 2030.

The United States is the largest consumer of Bisphenol S in North America due to the presence of a large number of thermal paper as well as paint and coating manufacturers. Thermal paper is consumed in point of sale online billings and food and beverages labeling. Increasing demand for thermal paper exports to Latina America and Middle Eastern nations is also driving the demand for Bisphenol S in the United States.

USFDA has amended its regulations to no longer provide for the use of Bisphenol A-based polycarbonate resins in baby bottles, sippy cups, and packaging for infant formula, which is driving the demand for Bisphenol S, considered an eco-friendly alternative to Bisphenol-A.

Growth in the construction sector is generating healthy demand for epoxy resin, a major end-user of Bisphenol S, thus raising the demand for Bisphenol S in the USA. Besides, demand for Bisphenol S derivatives such as phenolic resin and polyurethane across various industries is expected to propel the United States Bisphenol S market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the Bisphenol S market due to a major economic disruption. The government imposed lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the virus resulted in declined demand for Bisphenol S with shutting down of manufacturing units, disturbed the distribution channels, and restricted mobility of goods and personnel. However, the government is slowly controlling the consequences, and the Bisphenol S market is regaining its composure due to resuming of construction and industrialization activities.



The report covers United States Bisphenol S market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on a near real-time basis to add any new movement in the industry including, but not limited to new plant announcements, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals, and much more specific to Bisphenol S.



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Key Coverage:

Installed Capacity By Company-Installed capacity at a regional level along with the individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location-Installed capacity at country level

Installed Capacity By Process-Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology-Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Bisphenol S

Production By Company-Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency Company-Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End Use-Demand/Sale of Bisphenol S in different end-user industries across the region

Demand By Sales Channel-Demand/Sale of Bisphenol S by different sales channels across the region

Demand By Region -Demand/Sale of Bisphenol S in different regions of the country.

Demand & Supply Gap-Demand & Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players-Revenue shares of leading players in the region.

News & Deals Historical & Current News & Deals in Bisphenol S market

