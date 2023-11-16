Joshu Strengthens Its Executive Roster

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is proud to announce the addition of Mark Burkhart as Vice President of Growth, a strategic position that aims to accelerate Joshu’s technology innovation and market position.



Burkhart is an insurance industry veteran who joins Joshu with an impressive sales and operations career spanning several decades. Before coming to Joshu, Burkhart managed relationships at Decision Research Corporation (DRC) and was a Segment Lead within the Specialty Division at Berkley Technology Services. In his new role as vice president of growth at Joshu, Burkhart will be dedicated to driving the company’s growth objectives and partnerships.

“I was planning on spending my days golfing after entering semi-retirement,” said Burkhart, “But, then I met the Joshu team and saw the product. It brought some flashbacks from my time at Fiserv Insurance Solutions, growing their sales tenfold. These folks are building something special and I wanted to be part of it.”

“We are ecstatic that an industry veteran like Mark has chosen to work with us,” said Roy Mill, CEO and co-founder at Joshu . “Expanding our executive team with Mark has proven to be pivotal to our success and a breakthrough year. We look forward to seeing him lead Joshu’s go-to-market activities and put Joshu in front of more insurers to help them successfully launch better products faster.”

Joshu, founded by insurtech experts, was purpose-built to empower insurance product owners, enabling the rapid introduction of new programs to the market. Joshu provides a comprehensive tech solution that expedites product development , streamlines underwriting processes , and facilitates distribution . With Joshu, insurance companies can seamlessly transition from product creation to policy issuance on a single platform, embracing digital growth, upholding rigorous underwriting standards, and capturing new markets with unprecedented speed.

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com .

