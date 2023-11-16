Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2024-2034: Development of Novel Composite Materials with Enhanced Properties Presents Market Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Aerospace Composites Market in terms of value is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034. The report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Redefining Flight Dynamics, One Gram at a Time

One of the primary driving factors for the global aerospace composites market is the aviation industry's pursuit of lightweight materials. Composite materials, being significantly lighter than traditional metals, reduce overall aircraft weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operational costs. For instance, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner extensively utilizes carbon-fiber composites, enabling it to be 20% more fuel-efficient than older models, showcasing the transformative impact of lightweight composites on modern aircraft

Sustainable Solutions Soaring to New Heights

The urgent need for environmental sustainability has propelled the aerospace industry towards composites. Lighter aircraft consume less fuel, leading to reduced carbon emissions. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are pushing for greener aviation, incentivizing the adoption of composites. Manufacturers like Airbus's A350 XWB, with its extensive use of composites, significantly contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global efforts for a more sustainable aviation future.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

High Demand for Composite Materials from the Aerospace Industry

The Growing Global Middle-Class Population and Increased Air Travel Demand Drive the Need for More Aircraft

The Defence Sector's Demand for Advanced Composites in Military Aircraft and Equipment Is a Driving Factor

Market Restraining Factors

Higher Material Costs Hinder the Market Growth

Lack of Skilled Personnel Hinder the Market Growth

Recycling Composite Materials in the Aerospace Industry Poses a Significant Challenge

Market Opportunities

Advances in Manufacturing and Production Technologies Opportunities for the Market

Expanding into Emerging Markets Opportunities for the Market Growth

The Development of Novel Composite Materials with Enhanced Properties

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Carbon Fibre Type

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Metals (CFRM)

Market Segment by Fibre Type

Carbon Fibre Composites

Glass Fibre Composites

Aramid Fibre Composites

Market Segment by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

General Aviation

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Market Segment by Application

Interior Components

Exterior Components

Engine Components

Structural Components

Other Applications

Market Segment by Resin Type

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimide

Thermoplastic

Other Resin Type

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aerospace Composites Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Albany Engineered Composites

General Electric Company

Hexcel Corporation

Kineco Kaman Composites

Lee Aerospace, Inc.

Materion Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation

Owens Corning

PRF Composite Materials

Rolls-Royce Limited

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Victrex

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the aerospace composites market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the aerospace composites market?

How will each aerospace composites submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each aerospace composites submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading aerospace composites markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the aerospace composites projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of aerospace composites projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the aerospace composites market?

Where is the aerospace composites market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

