Prenatal Testing Market Size Worth USD 14.82 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.82 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the Prenatal Testing Market can be attributed to the growing awareness of the benefits of advanced testing procedures. Alongside this, the increasing incidence of miscarriage is anticipated to further drive the market growth over the forecasted period. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives to encourage prenatal testing as well as several favorable checkup schemes for below poverty communities in developing and underdeveloped nations are also expected to boost the market growth of the prenatal testing market over the forecasted timeframe.

However, in developing and underdeveloped countries, the lack of advanced healthcare services is expected to hinder market development over the forecast timeline.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 3.23 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 12.9% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 14.82 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Method, Test-Type, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Prenatal Testing is consolidated, with a few numbers of medium and small-sized players. Some of the top players in the Prenatal Testing Market comprise:

Quest Diagnostics

GeneDx, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Ravgen Inc.

Prenatal Paternities, Inc.

Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.

Eurofins NTD, Inc.

Counsyl, Inc.

LabCorp

Strategic Development

In August 2020, Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC, was acquired by Quest Diagnostics. With the acquisition, Quest Diagnostics will deliver Professional Laboratory Management for almost 30 hospitals of Community Health Network and Ascension St. Vincent in Indiana. Moreover, AmeriPath, Quest Diagnostics' specialty in pathology, will continue to offer facilities to these hospitals and, in large part, in Indiana.

In July 2020, Enancio SAS was acquired by Illumina, Inc. In DRAGEN, the scalable cloud data exchange with the Illumina Analytics Platform (IAP) and BlueBee technology, Illumina now features one of the most diverse and specialized dual analytics platforms in the sector and combines this, fosters cost-efficient, easy and convenient workflow for its clients. Illumina now has exceptional data cloud services with Enancio and BlueBee on board.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Grail Inc. acquired by Illumina, Inc. With this acquisition, Illumina will introduce the standardized and widely available blood-based screening, which allows early diagnosis of cancer while treatment can be more accurate and less expensive.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Trisomy segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.2%. It can primarily be attributed to forces including increased maternal age and a growing number of chromosome abnormalities.

Due to the propensity for Prenatal Testing for microdeletion and microduplication syndromes in patients, the Micro-deletions Symptoms segment is expected to grow significantly.

As non-invasive prenatal testing and substantial technological advancements in the field of prenatal testing are being rapidly integrated, the involvement of professionals and a higher reimbursement scenario are happening; the hospital segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeframe.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test-type application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Blood or Saliva Urine Ultrasound Amniocentesis Chorionic villus sampling Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Invasive Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Microdeletions Symptoms Trisomy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



