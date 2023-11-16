North America Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2023 with Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details US and Canadian production of the following types of refuse collection vehicle (RCV) bodies - front loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers, and rear loaders. The report provides estimates of market size and shares by refuse truck body type and by chassis class - medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8).
Twenty-one manufacturers have been identified for inclusion in this report. This segment is dominated by Heil Environmental and McNeilus (Oshkosh). Average prices increased in 2022, driven by increases in input costs. Demand was robust but shipments continued to be impacted by supply chain constraints.
Refuse trucks are viewed as suitable for electric propulsion as they operate on fixed routes and return to the home base at the end of the duty cycle, providing scheduled and ready access to charging stations. New product launches in this space include integrated electric refuse collection vehicles designed from the ground up and bodies with independent onboard battery power.
Included in the report are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, as well as five-year forward forecasts. Maps display the geographic distribution of production.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Method
- Market Size Estimates
- Market Share Estimates
- Market Share Estimates - By Product Type
- Distribution Channels
- Recent Developments
- Outlook - 2023-2027
- Key Manufacturer Data
Excel worksheets:
- Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars
- Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
- Market Size by Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class
- Market Shares - All: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Market Shares - All by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class
- Front Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Front Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
- Automated Side Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Automated Side Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
- Manual Side Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Manual Side Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
- Rear Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Rear Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
- Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership
- Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021
- Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027
