North America Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2023 with Forecasts to 2027

This report details US and Canadian production of the following types of refuse collection vehicle (RCV) bodies - front loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers, and rear loaders. The report provides estimates of market size and shares by refuse truck body type and by chassis class - medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8).

Twenty-one manufacturers have been identified for inclusion in this report. This segment is dominated by Heil Environmental and McNeilus (Oshkosh). Average prices increased in 2022, driven by increases in input costs. Demand was robust but shipments continued to be impacted by supply chain constraints.

Refuse trucks are viewed as suitable for electric propulsion as they operate on fixed routes and return to the home base at the end of the duty cycle, providing scheduled and ready access to charging stations. New product launches in this space include integrated electric refuse collection vehicles designed from the ground up and bodies with independent onboard battery power.

Included in the report are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, as well as five-year forward forecasts. Maps display the geographic distribution of production.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Method

Market Size Estimates

Market Share Estimates

Market Share Estimates - By Product Type

Distribution Channels

Recent Developments

Outlook - 2023-2027

Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Market Size by Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class

Market Shares - All: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Shares - All by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class

Front Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars

Front Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Automated Side Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars

Automated Side Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Manual Side Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars

Manual Side Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Rear Loaders: Estimated Units & Dollars

Rear Loaders - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership

Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

