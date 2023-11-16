Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2024-2034: Continual Technological Innovations in the Military Sector are Generating a Growing Demand for Advanced Vetronics Solutions

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market in terms of value is forecast to surpass US$3,993.7 million in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034. The report work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Technological Advancements: Enhancing Combat Capabilities

Technological advancements in military land vehicle electronics have transformed modern warfare, enhancing combat capabilities significantly. Advanced sensor systems, such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and radar, provide military vehicles with the ability to detect threats from a distance, allowing for strategic decision-making and rapid response. For example, the integration of AI-driven image recognition technology enables military vehicles to identify enemy combatants or potential hazards, enhancing the vehicle's situational awareness.

Vetronics Systems Become More Interconnected, they Become Susceptible to Cyber Threats

The increasing interconnectivity of Vetronics systems, while offering significant advantages in terms of data sharing and coordination, also brings forth a substantial restraining factor in the form of heightened vulnerability to cyber threats. As these systems become more integrated with various components of military land vehicles and connect to external networks, they create potential entry points for malicious actors. Cyberattacks on Vetronics systems could have devastating consequences, ranging from the compromise of critical mission data to the manipulation or disruption of vehicle controls. The need to safeguard against such threats adds layers of complexity and cost to the development and maintenance of Vetronics systems, acting as a significant deterrent to their widespread adoption and deployment.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Continual Technological Innovations in the Military Sector are Generating a Growing Demand for Advanced Vetronics Solutions
  • Nations worldwide are Investing in the Modernization of their Military Land Vehicle Fleets, Necessitating Advanced VETRONICS Systems
  • Increases Defense Spending Driving The Growth of Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market

Market Restraining Factors

  • Vetronics Systems Become More Interconnected, they Become Susceptible to Cyber Threats
  • Vetronics Systems Require Ongoing Maintenance and Upgrades Throughout Their Lifecycle
  • Political Tensions and Trade Disputes have been Significant Restraining Factors for the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market

Market Opportunities

  • Integrating AI-Driven Capabilities, such as Autonomous Navigation and Threat Detection, Offers Opportunities for Companies to Enhance Vetronics Systems
  • Strong Demand for Vetronics Systems that can Seamlessly Integrate with Assets Across Air, Sea, and Space Domains to Support Multi-Domain Operations
  • Growing Need for Vetronics Solutions that Facilitate Seamless Interoperability Among Different Military Platforms and Systems

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military land vehicle electronics (Vetronics) prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Technology

  • Wired Vetronics Systems
  • Wireless Vetronics Systems

Market Segment by System

  • Centralized Control Systems
  • Driver Interface Systems
  • Armament Control Systems

Market Segment by End-User

  • Army
  • Marine Corps
  • Special Forces
  • National Guard

Market Segment by Components

  • Vetronics Control Systems
  • Navigation & Communication Systems
  • Power Distribution Systems
  • Vehicle Health Monitoring Systems
  • Other Electronic Components

Market Segment by Vehicle Type

  • Main Battle Tanks
  • Armored Personnel Carriers
  • Infantry Fighting Vehicles
  • Self-Propelled Artillery
  • Light Armored Vehicles
  • Others Vehicle Type

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

  • BAE Systems
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Honeywell International
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Kongsberg Gruppen
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Leonardo
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Raytheon Technologies
  • Rheinmetall
  • Saab
  • Teledyne FLIR
  • Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtkmvt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Car Electronics and GPS 
                            
                            
                                Fighting Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Military Land Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Military Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Tanks and Armored Vehicles 
                            
                            
                                Vetronics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data