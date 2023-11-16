Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2024-2034: Continual Technological Innovations in the Military Sector are Generating a Growing Demand for Advanced Vetronics Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market in terms of value is forecast to surpass US$3,993.7 million in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034. The report work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
Technological Advancements: Enhancing Combat Capabilities
Technological advancements in military land vehicle electronics have transformed modern warfare, enhancing combat capabilities significantly. Advanced sensor systems, such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and radar, provide military vehicles with the ability to detect threats from a distance, allowing for strategic decision-making and rapid response. For example, the integration of AI-driven image recognition technology enables military vehicles to identify enemy combatants or potential hazards, enhancing the vehicle's situational awareness.
Vetronics Systems Become More Interconnected, they Become Susceptible to Cyber Threats
The increasing interconnectivity of Vetronics systems, while offering significant advantages in terms of data sharing and coordination, also brings forth a substantial restraining factor in the form of heightened vulnerability to cyber threats. As these systems become more integrated with various components of military land vehicles and connect to external networks, they create potential entry points for malicious actors. Cyberattacks on Vetronics systems could have devastating consequences, ranging from the compromise of critical mission data to the manipulation or disruption of vehicle controls. The need to safeguard against such threats adds layers of complexity and cost to the development and maintenance of Vetronics systems, acting as a significant deterrent to their widespread adoption and deployment.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Continual Technological Innovations in the Military Sector are Generating a Growing Demand for Advanced Vetronics Solutions
- Nations worldwide are Investing in the Modernization of their Military Land Vehicle Fleets, Necessitating Advanced VETRONICS Systems
- Increases Defense Spending Driving The Growth of Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market
Market Restraining Factors
- Vetronics Systems Require Ongoing Maintenance and Upgrades Throughout Their Lifecycle
- Political Tensions and Trade Disputes have been Significant Restraining Factors for the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market
Market Opportunities
- Integrating AI-Driven Capabilities, such as Autonomous Navigation and Threat Detection, Offers Opportunities for Companies to Enhance Vetronics Systems
- Strong Demand for Vetronics Systems that can Seamlessly Integrate with Assets Across Air, Sea, and Space Domains to Support Multi-Domain Operations
- Growing Need for Vetronics Solutions that Facilitate Seamless Interoperability Among Different Military Platforms and Systems
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military land vehicle electronics (Vetronics) prices and recent developments.
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Technology
- Wired Vetronics Systems
- Wireless Vetronics Systems
Market Segment by System
- Centralized Control Systems
- Driver Interface Systems
- Armament Control Systems
Market Segment by End-User
- Army
- Marine Corps
- Special Forces
- National Guard
Market Segment by Components
- Vetronics Control Systems
- Navigation & Communication Systems
- Power Distribution Systems
- Vehicle Health Monitoring Systems
- Other Electronic Components
Market Segment by Vehicle Type
- Main Battle Tanks
- Armored Personnel Carriers
- Infantry Fighting Vehicles
- Self-Propelled Artillery
- Light Armored Vehicles
- Others Vehicle Type
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems
- General Dynamics
- Honeywell International
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Teledyne FLIR
- Thales Group
