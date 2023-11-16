France's Toy Market Booms with Smart and Augmented Reality Toys, Predicted to Reach $4.12 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Toys Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France Toys Market is poised for significant growth, expecting to reach a value of US$ 4.12 Billion by 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for educational toys and a growing emphasis on eco-friendly products.

Key Market Insights:

Robust Market Growth: The France Toys Market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the period of 2023-2030.

The France Toys Market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the period of 2023-2030. Innovative Product Offerings: The introduction of interactive and smart toys, incorporating augmented reality and artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing the market.

The introduction of interactive and smart toys, incorporating augmented reality and artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing the market. Influence of Pop Culture: The popularity of licensed toys inspired by movies and TV shows is significantly shaping the demand in the French toy market.

The popularity of licensed toys inspired by movies and TV shows is significantly shaping the demand in the French toy market. Educational and Developmental Toys: There is a surging demand for toys that foster cognitive talents, logical reasoning, and social communication skills among children.

There is a surging demand for toys that foster cognitive talents, logical reasoning, and social communication skills among children. Sustainability and Eco-friendliness: An increasing number of consumers are seeking toys made from recycled or sustainable materials, influencing manufacturers to produce eco-friendly toys.

Market Segmentation and Trends:

Diverse Product Categories: The market is segmented into action figures, board games, card games, construction sets, dolls, and more, with toys for toddlers and kids dominating the market.

The market is segmented into action figures, board games, card games, construction sets, dolls, and more, with toys for toddlers and kids dominating the market. Sales Channels: Toy specialist stores command the largest market share, offering a wide array of toys and focusing on customer satisfaction.

Toy specialist stores command the largest market share, offering a wide array of toys and focusing on customer satisfaction. Digital Influence: The rise of e-commerce platforms has made a wide variety of toys more accessible to consumers.

Leading Companies in the Market:

The France Toys Market report includes an analysis of the following key players offering insights into their market strategies and recent developments:

Mattel Inc

Hasbro, Inc

LEGO

Ravensburger

Spin Master Corp

VTech

Clementoni

Thames & Kosmos

SimbaDickie Group (Corp)

HABA Sales GmbH & Co. KG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered France

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkbq1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment