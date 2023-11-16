Electric Lawn Mowers: The Future of Sustainable Gardening

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is forecasting significant growth from 2023 to 2028. With a starting value of US$16.623 billion in 2021, the electric lawnmowers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period, reflecting the increasing adoption of these eco-friendly, cost-effective lawn care solutions.

Key Market Insights and Drivers:

Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective: The shift towards electric lawn mowers is driven by their lower operating and maintenance costs. Unlike traditional mowers, they eliminate the need for fuel, making them a more economical choice in the long run.

Market Opportunities and Challenges:

Competition and Accessibility: While electric mowers are gaining traction, they face competition from traditional gas mowers known for their power and capacity. Additionally, their dependency on electricity access poses a limitation in certain areas.

Segmentation and End-User Insights:

Diverse Product Range: The market offers various types of electric mowers, including walk-behind, sit-and-ride, and stand-on models, equipped with different blade types like cylinder, mulching, standard, and lifting blades.

Regional Dynamics:

North American Market: The United States and Canada are key players in this market, with their focus on environmental benefits and ease of use.

