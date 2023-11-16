NOW WELCOMED! PETS ALLOWED ONBOARD CAPITOL CORRIDOR TRAINS

Oakland, CA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakland, CA, November 16, 2023 – Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, Capitol Corridor is excited to announce its new onboard pet policy. Starting today, Capitol Corridor will allow pets (dogs and cats) under 20 pounds to travel onboard in a carrier with their owners every day.

“We are thrilled to provide this new service on our trains,” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of Capitol Corridor. “This holiday season will be more enjoyable knowing passengers have the option to bring their furry friends onboard with them along the entire route. We’d like to thank Amtrak for helping us implement this highly requested passenger service. Many Amtrak routes welcome pets on trains across the nation.”

Pet Travel Policy

$29 per pet (one-way)

Pets under 20 pounds (dogs and cats, only)

One pet per reservation

Pet travel must be booked online in advance

Pet must remain in carrier onboard

Carrier size: 19’Lx14’W x10”H

Pets must remain in carrier onboard with carrier under the seat

Pets allowed in all train cars, except the Quiet Car, and the Café car

To confirm pet eligibility, all customers must read and sign a Pet Release and Indemnification Agreement for each travel segment.

For additional conditions of the pet travel policy, visit capitolcorridor.org/pets

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®`

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org.

