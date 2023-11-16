Press release - GBP Bond issue - November 2023

PRESS RELEASE November 16, 2023

KERING SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES AN INAUGURAL STERLING BOND FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF £800 MILLION IN TWO TRANCHES



Kering has issued an inaugural sterling bond for a total of £800 million, consisting of:

a £400 million tranche with a 3-year maturity and a 5.125% coupon,

a £400 million tranche with a 9-year maturity and a 5% coupon.

This issue, in line with the Group’s active liquidity management, enables Kering to enhance its financial flexibility and to diversify its sources of funding, by accessing for the first time the sterling bond market.

The great success of this issue with investors underscores the market’s confidence in the credit quality of the Group. Kering’s long-term debt is rated “A” with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com Analysts/investors Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

